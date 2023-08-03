Drag Race Down Under star Amyl Clooney spills the tea on her Sydney highlights

From her favourite cheap eat to her number one date spot, and the best local drag queens (in her opinion)

Start your engines, cobber! The new season of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under has been unleashed on our screens. The unstoppable and multi-Emmy-winning reality competition show has taken the world by storm, and the Down Under leg of the franchise (featuring contestants from across Australia and New Zealand) is one of a few series to have RuPaul herself on the ground, and in the head judge’s chair.

Fabulous Sydney drag queens are always well represented on Down Under, and Amyl Clooney is no exception. She may have gone home on Episode One of Season Three, but this glamorous goddess still has plenty to show.

Time Out Sydney’s arts and culture editor (and resident drag fan) Alannah Le Cross caught up with Amyl to get all the goss. Read on.

The Stan Original Series RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under premiered on Friday July 28 on Stan. New episodes drop every Friday.

Want to watch with a crowd? Universal (85-91 Oxford St) has viewing parties every Friday night from 7pm hosted by Vybe; and the Imperial Erskineville (35 Erskineville Rd) has viewing parties in the basement from 6.30pm every Friday, hosted by current and previous stars of Drag Race Down Under.

So Amyl Clooney, how would you describe your drag persona?

I'm constantly doing really silly things. Do you remember when Katy Perry went to the Met Gala dressed as a hamburger? Like, that's who I want to be in drag. But I also like to be really chic and fashionable. So I'm really dipping my fingers into all the pies, basically.

I think fashion is something that I've always been quite interested in, but never really the resources to do anything about it. I think drag has been really fulfilling because I get to choose how I look and what references I'm pulling from, and I get to direct what everything looks like.

How do you want to use the platform that you have gained by being on the show?

I think my drag is something that is quite political. Not only by virtue of the fact that I would describe myself as someone who is interested in politics and social justice, but also in the sense that I exist as a person of colour, and someone who is, I guess, something of a public figure now.

I remember I had a gig once where this black girl came up to me and she was sort of crying. And she was like, “I never see people who look like me up on stage”. That was a really important moment for me, because I was like, hold on, what I am doing is really special and important. So I would say that I'd like to use the platform to help people feel seen.

Who is your drag family in Sydney, and who are the local performers people should have their eye on?

I mean, firstly, I would say a huge shout out to the fabulous Barbi Ghanoush. She is my housemate but she is also in her own right a complete superstar and someone who really has her finger on the pulse. Spacehorse – she is the only drag queen, she is the one out of all the ones. There is no one who paints like her, no one who performs like her. I, like, cannot speak highly enough, I would kill and die for her. Also Tina Bikki, that's another person who is a real drag queen’s drag queen. I remember going to one of Tina's bingos with a friend who was really miserable and depressed, and him leaving that bingo just over the moon, because Tina is just such a joy to be around and such a light.

Where would you recommend people go to check out drag in Sydney?

Well, I'm slightly biased, but I always strongly recommend Ching-a-Lings on a Thursday night, just because that is my stomping ground. It's a really good place for people who are up-and-coming to get a start. I think that's a really welcoming atmosphere with some fabulous drag as well.

Again, my bias is showing, but I'm very partial to heading to the Imperial (Erskineville) as well. I think that's a good place to go to see quite a broad spectrum of drag, you've got your more show girly types, but you also have the dancing divas. There's a little bit of everything there. And I think that's very exciting and special, especially given the history of that venue.

Now, time for the quickfire round. What is your favourite cheap eat in Sydney?

It would have to be Thai La-Ong on King Street in Newtown. I’m a Pad Kee Mao kind of girl, but I’m also partial to Thai La-Ong because they always have a fabulous lunch special.

Where would you go for a special occasion?

La Salut in Redfern. I think that place is fabulous, very delicious. Costs an arm and a leg, but I think that's just because I am always on a budget, so I think that’s more of a me problem. It feels very intimate and cosy, and they really put their own spin on things, which I appreciate.

What is your favourite beach in Sydney?

I’m not a beach kind of girl, however I do like Clovelly. I hate sand, so that’s my favourite beach for a reason.

What is your top pick for a date spot in Sydney?

Jacoby’s Tiki Bar on Enmore Road. I went there on a date once and someone on another table drew a picture of me and handed it to me, it was really random.

Do you have a favourite bar or club in Sydney?

I am very partial to the Imperial. But for a select clubby, club, club experience, I would say Universal Superclub offers some real hunty vibes, you can really dance to it.

