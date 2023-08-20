Time Out says

We’ve got memberships for Netflix, for gyms and for meal-delivery services… So why not facial treatments? Fayshell, in Bondi Junction, is Australia’s first ever membership-based skincare clinic.

At Fayshell, they offer facials (you guessed it), LED treatments and skincare products, but what sets the place apart is that you can choose to become a member so that you get unlimited access to the LED lounge as well as savings on the price of each treatment. The idea was crafted around the fact that, in an ideal world, facial treatments would be a regular part of your routine – as opposed to a special-occasion treat.

“Facials shouldn’t be reserved for a big event or a luxury spa day,” says Katelin Gregg, who co-founded Fayshell with bestie Ella James. “This was the inspo behind our brand, we wanted to bring facials to the every day, educating our clients about their skincare needs and offering a customised experience.”

Fayshell is all about providing facial treatments that are completely tailored to the individual’s skin so that they get you results. There’s no menu of different facial offerings, so you don’t need to decipher a range of options in an attempt to decide what will work best for you – instead, your expert facialist will review your skin issues and goals, and then work out the best formula for you.

Membership isn’t a must – you can go get a first-time facial (which includes a skin consultation and analysis, customised facial and an ongoing AM and PM skin plan) for $179 and leave it at that. But if you want to join, they offer different levels of membership, starting with $129 per month for unlimited LED light therapy treatments; $169 per month for a basic facial package (which might include facials using active, enzymes or light peels); or $229 per month for a package that combines both facial treatments (which may include skin needling, peels, hydrabrasion) as well as unlimited LED treatments.

Might sound exxy, but it depends what you care about, hey? It’s less than the cost of the average membership at a reformer pilates studio, and Katelin and Ella reckon you can think of Fayshell as your “skin gym”: “The monthly treatments are like PT sessions; they push your skin hard to get lasting results. The LED members’ lounge is like the gym – the more you go the better your results. And your at-home skincare routine is like your diet, you need to be feeding your skin the right nutrients at home to maintain its fitness.”

It's a way for every skin-health-loving person to feel like a Real Housewife.

It’s also a cute place – the clinic is peach-hued and is full of décor with rounded edges and nods to the shells that line nearby Bondi Beach (hence the name, Fayshell). The type of place you would happily stop by for a monthly facial and LED therapy a few times a week. Find out more over here.

