Fayshell Neutral Bay

Time Out says

Fayshell has opened its second space: bringing its membership-based facial model north of the Bridge

Since opening Sydney’s first membership-based facial clinic in Bondi Junction back in late 2022, Fayshell has become something of a force in the beauty space. One year on, the female-founded brand is opening its second space: a larger clinic north of the bridge in Neutral Bay.

As with its Eastern Suburbs counterpart, here you can expect customised facials, LED treatments and high-end skin products – with the membership option giving facial-fiends access to the exclusive LED lounge and a monthly facial personalised to your skin type.

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs

Details

Address:
Fayshell Neutral Bay
Grosvenor St
Neutral Bay
Sydney
2089
Contact:
View Website
