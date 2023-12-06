Time Out says

Fayshell has opened its second space: bringing its membership-based facial model north of the Bridge

Since opening Sydney’s first membership-based facial clinic in Bondi Junction back in late 2022, Fayshell has become something of a force in the beauty space. One year on, the female-founded brand is opening its second space: a larger clinic north of the bridge in Neutral Bay.

As with its Eastern Suburbs counterpart, here you can expect customised facials, LED treatments and high-end skin products – with the membership option giving facial-fiends access to the exclusive LED lounge and a monthly facial personalised to your skin type.



RECOMMENDED: