  Nimbus Co Bondi
    Photograph: Supplied | Nimbus Co
  Nimbus Co Bondi
    Photograph: Supplied | Nimbus Co
  Nimbus Co Bondi
    Photograph: Supplied | Nimbus Co
  Nimbus Co Bondi
    Photograph: Supplied | Nimbus Co
  • Health and beauty | Spas
  • Bondi

Nimbus Co Bondi

You'll find Australia's very first infrared sauna studio in an unassuming, super-zen space just metres from the buzz of Bondi Road

Winnie Stubbs
Winnie Stubbs
Lifestyle Writer
Time Out says

As Australia’s first infrared sauna studio, Nimbus Co Bondi has a lot to answer for – kickstarting a wellness movement that’s taken the country by storm. And though now you’ll find studios all over Sydney, there’s something special about going back to where it all began.

Life and business partners Neil O'Sullivan and Su Tuttle first opened the doors to their Bondi Road studio back in 2016, with a mission of making holistic wellness more accessible. Almost a decade later, the original space is still going strong, though it’s gone through a full-studio makeover, with extra saunas and an ice bath added to the offering. Now, enter into the sand-toned lobby and you’ll be greeted by a clean, minimalist space – with a single display table holding a small but perfectly formed selection of wellness and beauty products. The experience here has been crafted to leave you with what O’Sullivan describes as “the Nimbus effect”, with every sensory touchpoint – from the soundtrack to the scent – carefully considered. 

Follow the warmly-lit hallway and you’ll find five private sauna rooms, with a barrel sauna and ice bath outside in the garden for open-air contrast therapy. Nimbus Co Bondi is also home to an LED lounge (LED therapy is a non-invasive skin treatment that’s rapidly gaining popularity), a facial lounge offering holistic facials and an IV drip suite. If you want to level up your wellness, you can book in a session with one of the practitioners based on-site, who offer massages and energetic healing.

You can deep-dive into the wisdom offered by the Nimbus Co team via their journal, and you can book over here

In the mood for a steam? These are Sydney’s best day spas.

These are the best spas in the Blue Mountains.

And in Bondi Junction, you’ll find this huge (affordable) bath house.

Details

Address
97 Bondi Road
Bondi
Sydney
2040
Opening hours:
Mon- Fri 6am - 9pm, Sat 9am - 9pm, Sun 8am - 9pm
