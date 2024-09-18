As Australia’s first infrared sauna studio, Nimbus Co Bondi has a lot to answer for – kickstarting a wellness movement that’s taken the country by storm. And though now you’ll find studios all over Sydney, there’s something special about going back to where it all began.

Life and business partners Neil O'Sullivan and Su Tuttle first opened the doors to their Bondi Road studio back in 2016, with a mission of making holistic wellness more accessible. Almost a decade later, the original space is still going strong, though it’s gone through a full-studio makeover, with extra saunas and an ice bath added to the offering. Now, enter into the sand-toned lobby and you’ll be greeted by a clean, minimalist space – with a single display table holding a small but perfectly formed selection of wellness and beauty products. The experience here has been crafted to leave you with what O’Sullivan describes as “the Nimbus effect”, with every sensory touchpoint – from the soundtrack to the scent – carefully considered.

Follow the warmly-lit hallway and you’ll find five private sauna rooms, with a barrel sauna and ice bath outside in the garden for open-air contrast therapy. Nimbus Co Bondi is also home to an LED lounge (LED therapy is a non-invasive skin treatment that’s rapidly gaining popularity), a facial lounge offering holistic facials and an IV drip suite. If you want to level up your wellness, you can book in a session with one of the practitioners based on-site, who offer massages and energetic healing.

You can deep-dive into the wisdom offered by the Nimbus Co team via their journal, and you can book over here.

