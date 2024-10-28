With its sprawling outlet stores opening onto boutique specialty coffee shops, and cavernous converted warehouses home to everything from elite Pilates studios to serious law firms, Rosebery is something of a mystery suburb on the outskirts of Sydney’s Inner South. Stepping off one of the wide, sleepy streets, you’re never quite sure what you’ll find, and Selph Health Studios – a multifaceted wellness space in an industrial-chic space – is a case in point.

Stepping into the light-flooded lobby, you’re immediately struck by its clean, airy beauty and a pervading sense of calm. Based on the holistic range of treatments and experiences offered here, it’s no surprise that they’ve nailed the vibe. Going way beyond the typical massage parlour offering, Selph focuses on providing treatments, exercises and approaches that look at body, mind and spirit as a whole – with everything from acupuncture to yoga, chiropractic care to therapy sessions offered on site, and used together for compounded benefits.

Curated by co-founders and brothers Evan (a qualified chiropractor) and Myles, the studio’s ethos is about combining somatic, physical and energetic treatments with lifestyle advice for improved wellbeing. Performed by a team of skilled practitioners, the full range of treatments offered here includes chiropractic care, acupuncture, physiotherapy, nutrition consultations, and specialised massage therapies (everything from remedial and lymphatic drainage massages to reiki and energetic massages). Though you’re welcome to just swing by for a massage (I did, and can thoroughly recommend), the real Selph experience involves combining physical treatments with therapy sessions (Dr Evan offers Neuro Emotional Technique (NET) therapy as well as other approaches).

And though the physical and emotional outcomes might be akin to a visit to a clinical health centre, the aesthetic is far from clinical. Designed by Sgammotta Architects, the space is all polished concrete floors, curved walls and soft, warm lighting. You'll leave feeling lighter, and looking forward to your next visit to this kooky corner of town.

You can learn more and book over here.



