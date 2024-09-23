The passion project of mother and daughter duo Lara Rose and Isabelle Lakin, Tsavo Wellness is a holistic wellness studio with a focus on recovery and healing – offering treatments ranging from cryotherapy to vitamin injections. Inspired by a personal health journey (Isabelle was diagnosed with Lyme disease when she was a teenager), the founders are on a mission to offer world-leading biohacking treatments from a dreamy space that feels less like a health clinic, more like a spa. The result is something pretty special.

Located just off Mosman’s busy Spit Road, the light-flooded, minimalist space is home to several treatment rooms each equipped with state-of-the-art, bordering on space-age wellness technology. Between the two floors, you’ll find a red light therapy bed, two full spectrum infrared saunas, a Slimyonik Lymphatic Massage Suit, a TGA-registered cryotherapy chamber, a localised cryotherapy machine and an Airpod Hydroxy Hyperbaric Oxygen and Hydrogen Therapy chamber. If those words meant nothing to you, you’re not alone – but the point is, the treatments here aren’t run of the mill. After travelling the globe to experience the world’s leading wellness therapies, the founders are committed to helping Sydneysiders access life-changing therapies without leaving the city.



Stop by for an occasional treatment, or sign up as a member and you’ll have regular access to all the biohacking therapies and the caring, kind-hearted energy of the founders who are as invested in your wellness as you are.

You can browse treatments and book over here.





