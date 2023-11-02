Time Out says

This playful airport hotel knows how to keep the good times rolling around the clock

Start your holiday a day early at Moxy Sydney Airport, the coolest new cousin in the Marriott Bonvoy group. Located just a ten-minute shuttle from the international domestic terminal, this hotel is your ultimate runway to play.

Guests will want to make a beeline to the bar, where a complimentary cocktail awaits alongside their room key. With a drink in hand, the real fun begins.

Then step into the buzzing and chic hotel lobby, which has the open, airy feel of a converted warehouse, honouring Mascot’s historic factory roots. Guests can unwind in the laid-back ‘lounge room’, surrounded by a collection of eclectic and nostalgic pieces, including a 1970's photo booth, reclaimed vintage lounge chairs, a skee ball machine, classic board games and a record rack.

As for the 301 new rooms, these are anything but your run-of-the-mill airport lodgings. Moxy has maxed out every inch of space with clever foldable furniture, nifty under-bed storage and stylish peg walls. There are lots of tech-savvy touches, too, including motion-activated LED lights, keyless entry, 55-inch flat-screen TVs and a retro phone that lets guests fall asleep to a themed bedtime story.

You don’t travel to sleep, right? Make new friends over local brews and games at Bar Moxy, break a sweat at the round-the-clock gym, or mix business with pleasure in the colourful boardrooms fitted with contemporary Australian art.

There’s also a 24/7 snack and drinks corner for your late-night cravings, or if you can hold out until the morning, Little Baxter has you covered with Double Roasters coffee and fresh pastries from Sonoma.

The only thing standing between you and the Domestic Terminal of Sydney Airport is a quick ride on Moxy's bright pink airport shuttle bus.

You can book a room here.

Time Out was hosted by Moxy Sydney Airport.

For something more luxe, take a peek inside the brand new W Hotel in Darling Harbour.

Here are our picks of the best hotels – at all price points – in Sydney.

And if you're looking to go further than Sydney, here are our favourite retro motels in NSW.