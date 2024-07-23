I first visited Turon Gates, an off-grid Blue Mountains retreat, with my family when I was a little kid. We went with family friends and stayed in wooden cabins down by the river. My memory is a little hazy, but I remember it was a few days of fun and adventure, conjuring up make-believe battles and toasting marshmallows by the fire. Our parents spent the days laughing, reading, sipping wine and decompressing. It was bliss for all parties.

Fast forward more than two decades, and I am back at Turon Gates once again with my family, but this time I’ve come with nice wine (and socks and beanies because hello, winter). The 6000-acre property is just under a three-hour drive from Sydney, making it an ideal weekend getaway. Driving past the sign, with green farmland and bush-cloaked mountains in the background, I feel myself start to relax.

Turon Gates has been a family-owned property for more than 50 years, and in that time it has grown from basic log cabins and camping to now also offer glamping and luxury lodges. We’re staying in Sunvale, the newest property at Turon Gates, which sleeps up to eight guests. Featuring an expansive deck with beautiful Blue Mountains vistas, a dreamy hot tub, an outdoor barbecue, a crackling fireplace and plush beds, Sunvale is set up for a good time, and is as luxe as it gets in the bush.

And while there are chandeliers, a freestanding bathtub and rain showers, Sunvale is off-grid, so you will need to bring all your food and booze. The good news is that the kitchen is fully stocked with every pot, pan and Martini glass your heart could desire. So also bring your favourite cookbook, turn up the music, and cook your favourite meal (spag bol, I’m looking at you).

Another great thing about Turon Gates’ Sunvale is that it has a minimal environmental footprint, in that it was built with recycled timber and is almost entirely solar-powered, with gas only used for the four-burner stovetop. There is WiFi, but they recommend putting your phones down for a few days of peace among nature, sans notifications and emails.

From hiking to mountain biking, canoeing and horse riding, there are lots of fun activities to do at Turon Gates. Get stuck into a puzzle, or you can pick up one of your favourite page-turners and settle in by the fire. When it starts to cool, hop into the outdoor hot tub and don’t forget to look up and see the diamond-like stars.

The best thing about Turon Gates was leaving feeling calm, refreshed and recharged. The worst thing about Turon Gates was packing up my bag and having to leave. Except this time, I know it’s not going to be another twenty years between visits. Glamping tents, you’ve got my name on it. Now, I just need to find a cute date to bring along.

If you decide to come – and I really recommend that you do – be sure to bring your swimmers, and keep an eye out for all the jumping ‘roos on your way in.

Time Out stayed as a guest of Turon Gates.

