Timeout

Meribella

  1. The dining room at Meribella
    Photograph: Avril Treasure
  2. Snacks at Meribella
    Photograph: Avril Treasure
  3. Snacks and drinks at Meribella
    Photograph: Avril Treasure
  4. Dining table and chairs at Meribella
    Photograph: Avril Treasure
  5. Head chef Joshua Mason at Meribella
    Photograph: Avril Treasure
  6. Two pretty cocktails at Meribella
    Photograph: Avril Treasure
Time Out says

Terrigal has welcomed a beautiful oceanfront restaurant with a touch of old-world glamour and a Michelin-starred chef at the helm

If you’ve been looking for a reason to plan your next weekend escape, we’ve got one for you. Terrigal on NSW's Central Coast has welcomed a brand-new oceanfront restaurant called Meribella, which boasts arguably the best sea views in town served with a side of old-world glamour. Bella, indeed.

Located on the first floor of Crowne Plaza Terrigal Pacific and housed in a seriously impressive glass conservatory, the Mediterranean-inspired restaurant laps up the Grid-worthy views thanks to its grand arched windows. Smart, earthy-toned furniture, Art Deco-style lights and pops of greeny complete the space.

Top chef Joshua Mason – who earned his stripes working at San Francisco's two Michelin-starred restaurant Atelier Crenn, and also owns Sydney’s award-winning Quoi Dining – has returned to his hometown to create a menu at Meribella that showcases the best of the land and sea.

“I’m feeling very nostalgic about bringing Meribella to the Central Coast,” says Mason.

My grandparents still live here, and Terrigal is an amazing spot with so many good memories for me. I'm eager to give something back and offer guests an incredible experience.”

The snack menu is considered and delicious, and includes things like retro crab cakes with fresh herbs and mayo; Mason’s signature caviar and gold leaf tart (because why not?) and scallops drizzled in duck fat and topped with crunchy chicken skin.

Menu highlights for the bigger numbers include snapper crudo with coconut and lime; Murray cod with grilled tomato and burnt butter; and aged duck with beetroot and fresh blackberries. A dessert of Champagne and vanilla sponge with mandarin, white chocolate and ricotta is a must-order.

A three-course menu is on offer, but we say to experience the best of Meribella, you should throw caution to the wind and go for the seven-course tasting menu.

You can – and you should – also opt to pair your meal with wines from the Hunter region, as well as drops from South Australia and Tassie.

Service at Meribella is warm, experienced and friendly, lead by Hayley who’s been working at the seaside spot for more than 15 years.

Terrigal is an hour and a half drive north of Sydney, making it a pretty great option for a weekend rendezvous. We say, pack your bags, go for a swim and then enjoy a long lunch at Meribella – you won’t look back.

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
Level 1
Crowne Plaza Terrigal Pacific
Pine Tree Ln
Terrigal
Central Coast
2260
Contact:
View Website
0488 394 963
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11am-late
