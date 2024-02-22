Sydney
Timeout

Vibe Hotel Darling Harbour

  • Hotels
  • Sydney
  1. Rooftop pool and cabanas
    Photograph: Supplied | TFE Hotels
  2. Hotel room with a bed and desk
    Photograph: Suppled | TFE Hotels
  3. Hotel bathroom sink and mirror
    Photograph: Suppled | TFE Hotels
  4. Restaurant counter
    Photograph: Suppled | TFE Hotels
Time Out says

With its turquoise blue pool and fun rooftop bar, this Darling Harbour hotel is a vibe

The lift of Vibe’s boutique hotel, just a 3 minute walk from Darling Quarter, only has 14 levels – but don’t let the lack of height fool you. When the doors open up on the top floor, you’ll forget ever wanting to stay in a monstrosity of a skyscraper. Australian hotel company TFE Hotels opened its Darling Harbour outpost in 2019, with the architecture and interior design inspired by New York. We're talking gold lifts, chic sandy hues, and eclectic light installations. 

All 145 of the rooms are fresh and light-filled with floor-to-ceiling windows. Anticipate all your regular amenities like tea and coffee facilities, USB charging ports and Wi-Fi, plus flat-screen TVs with Chromecast so you can mirror whatever you want from your phone to the big screen to watch while you eat your room service order. Ah, this is the life. 

Though, the best bit about Vibe is its vibing rooftop, which dishes up some serious Dubai energy with a turquoise blue pool that overlooks the skyscrapers of Darling Harbour and the city’s inner west. You may have to fight for a prime possie in one of cushioned cabanas by the pool but setting up camp is worth it for the views and the swanky curtains that close to offer a little privacy and refuge from the sun.

Joining the pool upstairs is fun rooftop bar Above 319, which offers a whole menu of playful cocktails and nibblies to pair them with. Specialities include the Rooftop Rockstar (Vibe’s play on a Pornstar Martini that arrives adorned with a smoke bubble) and the Coconut Sorbet Colada, made with rum and house coconut sorbet. For brekkie and a more substantial dinnertime feed, you can head to The Sussex Store on the ground level of the hotel.

RECOMMENDED:

Check out the best hotels in sydney

Here’s your area guide to Darling Harbour 

These are the best restaurants in Chinatown

Caitlyn Todoroski
Written by
Caitlyn Todoroski

Details

Address:
319/325 Sussex Street
Darling Harbour
Sydney
2000
Contact:
View Website
(02) 9060 8888
