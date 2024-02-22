Time Out says

The lift of Vibe’s boutique hotel, just a 3 minute walk from Darling Quarter, only has 14 levels – but don’t let the lack of height fool you. When the doors open up on the top floor, you’ll forget ever wanting to stay in a monstrosity of a skyscraper. Australian hotel company TFE Hotels opened its Darling Harbour outpost in 2019, with the architecture and interior design inspired by New York. We're talking gold lifts, chic sandy hues, and eclectic light installations.

All 145 of the rooms are fresh and light-filled with floor-to-ceiling windows. Anticipate all your regular amenities like tea and coffee facilities, USB charging ports and Wi-Fi, plus flat-screen TVs with Chromecast so you can mirror whatever you want from your phone to the big screen to watch while you eat your room service order. Ah, this is the life.

Though, the best bit about Vibe is its vibing rooftop, which dishes up some serious Dubai energy with a turquoise blue pool that overlooks the skyscrapers of Darling Harbour and the city’s inner west. You may have to fight for a prime possie in one of cushioned cabanas by the pool but setting up camp is worth it for the views and the swanky curtains that close to offer a little privacy and refuge from the sun.

Joining the pool upstairs is fun rooftop bar Above 319, which offers a whole menu of playful cocktails and nibblies to pair them with. Specialities include the Rooftop Rockstar (Vibe’s play on a Pornstar Martini that arrives adorned with a smoke bubble) and the Coconut Sorbet Colada, made with rum and house coconut sorbet. For brekkie and a more substantial dinnertime feed, you can head to The Sussex Store on the ground level of the hotel.

