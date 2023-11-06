Those colourful false windows and doors along the walls at Ho Jiak Haymarket won’t convince you you’re in a Penang night market, but with every deep, appreciative gulp of air fragrant with chilli, garlic and soy sauce you will start to take on a holiday mindset, the kind that instructs you to order twice as much food as you need, which is only about half as much as you want. It doesn't matter, the food here is spectacular.