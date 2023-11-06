Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The dining room of The Royal Palace Seafood Restaurant
Photograph: Supplied

The best restaurants in Chinatown

Chinatown? More like yum town. Check out these must-munch spots in the area

Avril Treasure
Written by
Emily Lloyd-Tait
&
Avril Treasure
Advertising

Chinatown's not all about Chinese food you know. There are also epic Malaysian eats and some kickass Thai to boot. Here's our list of where to eat and what not to miss.

The Royal Palace Seafood Restaurant
Photograph: Supplied

The Royal Palace Seafood Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Haymarket

If you’ve been missing legendary restaurant Golden Century (we sure have) then we reckon the Royal Palace Seafood Restaurant may fill that dumpling-shaped hole in your heart. The 600-seat Cantonese restaurant has taken over the space where the former Sydney icon was and is offering traditional yum cha, live seafood and late-night dining. It's not GC, but we'll take it.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106018256/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Writer, Time Out Sydney
Read more
Ho Jiak Haymarket
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Ho Jiak Haymarket

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Malaysian
  • Haymarket

Those colourful false windows and doors along the walls at Ho Jiak Haymarket won’t convince you you’re in a Penang night market, but with every deep, appreciative gulp of air fragrant with chilli, garlic and soy sauce you will start to take on a holiday mindset, the kind that instructs you to order twice as much food as you need, which is only about half as much as you want. It doesn't matter, the food here is spectacular.

 

 

Read review
Advertising
Porkfat
Photograph: Leigh Griffiths

Porkfat

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Thai
  • Haymarket

Chef Narin 'Jack' Kulasai and Tanya Boon opened Porkfat on Ultimo Road in Haymarket in late 2022. Growing up in Central Thailand, Kulasai spent time perfecting his craft at David Thompson’s distinguished Bangkok restaurant Nahm, before stints at Bennelong and Long Chim here in Sydney. Porkfat is his first restaurant, and since opening, it’s had everyone from Joe Blogs to top chefs talking about it – including Nigella Lawson – and for good reason. Kulasai's food is authentic, punchy, bold, and brilliant. And hot (leave the weaklings at home).

https://media.timeout.com/images/106018256/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Writer, Time Out Sydney
Read review
Spicy Joint
Photograph: Avril Treasure

Spicy Joint

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Haymarket

A visit to Haymarket's Sichuan-spiked eatery Spicy Joint is a one-way ticket to flavour town, and the best part is that you can travel there on a shoestring and not miss out on any of the fun. That's why they won our Best Cheap Eat category in Time Out's Food & Drink Awards 2023. Must order: the fiery beef hot pot and the cucumber salad with lashing of chilli oil and enough garlic to repel Edward Cullen.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106018256/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Writer, Time Out Sydney
Read review
Advertising
Gumshara
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Gumshara

  • Restaurants
  • Haymarket

Cult ramen joint Gumshara has new digs, but in good news you can still find them in Chinatown. It takes seven days to make the pork stock for their tonkotsu ramen and three ingredients: water, miso and 120kg of pork bones. This incredibly collagen-enriched noodle soup is so thick, rich and porky that one between two is enough. Come early.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106018256/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Writer, Time Out Sydney
Read more
Boon Cafe

Boon Cafe

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Haymarket

This excellent eatery and Asian grocer by the Chat Thai team doubles as a café offering Thai sandwiches by day and northern Thai cuisine at night. In the evening, order the grilled pork jowl and barbecue chicken to start off. Then, it's time to brave the bracingly spicy chicken curry with eggplant, pumpkin, lemongrass and dill. And if you don't mind getting your hands a little messy? A whole, fried freshwater fish coated in a potent mix of chilli, red onion, ground rice, coriander and green onion will have you reaching for extra serviettes.

Read review
Advertising
Chat Thai

Chat Thai

  • Restaurants
  • Haymarket

At this HQ for Sydney’s top Thai chain you have to save room for the banana fritters – deep-fried in a dense, sesame seed-laden batter that envelops the syrupy hot fruit. In fact, save room for seconds.

Read more
Advertising
Mamak

Mamak

  • Restaurants
  • Haymarket

Order the roti – paper-thin pieces of dough rolled out thinly, fried on a hotplate and folded into parcels to be eaten with curry. You already know it's crazy popular here, but come late on Friday or Saturday night for a roti fix without the queues.

Read more

Still got a hunger on?

The best yum cha in Sydney
Photograph: Daniel Boud

The best yum cha in Sydney

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese

Is there a better way to start the day than a torrent of fluffy pork buns, sea-sweet prawn har gow, chewy siu mai, slippery cheong fun, silken tofu, hearty beef tendon, braised chicken feet, mango pancakes and custard tarts? Absolutely not. Here's our definitive list of the best spots in Sydney to relish this morning ritual.

Read more
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.