If you’ve been missing legendary restaurant Golden Century (we sure have) then we reckon the Royal Palace Seafood Restaurant may fill that dumpling-shaped hole in your heart. The 600-seat Cantonese restaurant has taken over the space where the former Sydney icon was and is offering traditional yum cha, live seafood and late-night dining. It's not GC, but we'll take it.
Chinatown's not all about Chinese food you know. There are also epic Malaysian eats and some kickass Thai to boot. Here's our list of where to eat and what not to miss.