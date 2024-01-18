Time Out says

“Once upon a time, but not very long ago, deep in the Australian bush, there lived two possums…” Anyone raised Down Under can probably name the title of this classic Aussie bush tale by prolific Australian children's author Mem Fox. For more than 30 years, Possum Magic has taught generations of kids about friendship and the possibilities of magic. Those loveable lessons can now be absorbed in a live musical adaptation at The Concourse and ARA Darling Quarter Theatre in January 2024.

Lovingly adapted by Monkey Baa Theatre Company, this live experience will feature spellbinding magic, puppetry and original music. The play draws you into the same whimsical world of the book – Grandma Poss delights in magic and when danger strikes, she uses her most magical spell to turn little Hush invisible. But when Hush has had enough of the see-through life and Grandma Poss can’t figure out the spell to bring back her fleshy form, they have to stumble across Australia to find the special food that will return Hush to herself.

The 50-minute performance is based closely on the words of Mem Fox and the illustrations by Julie Vivas, which have been adapted for the stage by Monkey Baa’s artistic director Eva Di Cesare and co-founder Sandra Eldridge. You can book tickets to Possum Magic during the summer school holidays from January 9 to 18, with all-ages tickets from $38-45.40, here.

Director Sandra Eldridge said, “It’s tremendously exciting to bring one of Australia’s most loved iconic stories to the stage, and we are honoured to have the support of Mem and Julie. With this show, we really wanted to highlight how important it is for young people to find their own voice and visibility, and for those who are older to encourage and support their journey because it leads us somewhere new too.”

