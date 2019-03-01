The best kid-friendly restaurants in Sydney

This spacious restaurant is set in a former Rosella tomato sauce factory, so it’s got a lovely rustic vibe. There’s a play restaurant out the back complete with all the wooden ingredients your kids need to run their own show. If it’s not too hot, get a table outside so you can watch the little ones as you enjoy a glass of wine. It’s a sophisticated spot to enjoy farm-fresh, spectacular food.

Kid-friendly tip: Kids eat for $5 from their Ducklings menu, which includes a mini cheeseburger, pasta and sauce or barbecue chicken.