Timeout

1001 Remarkable Objects

  • Museums, History
  • Powerhouse Museum, Ultimo
  1. A stool and painting set up for the 1001 Remarkable Objects exhibition
    Photograph: Supplied/Zan Wimberley
  2. The headpiece for a samurai suit of armour
    Photograph: Supplied/Powerhouse
  3. Mouse trap making machine
    Photograph: Supplied/Powerhouse
  4. 1870's diamond and saphire bee broach
    Photograph: Supplied/Powerhouse
The Powerhouse is pulling out 1001 objects from the archives – so there's something that will appeal to just about any niche interest you can think of

With the intent of showcasing the diversity of the Powerhouse’s archives, Leo Schofield AM might have just curated the most niche, yet all-encompassing exhibition that Sydney has ever seen. In among 1001 Remarkable Objects, there’s something to intrigue Australian film buffs, porcelain collectors, Georgian era enthusiasts, luxury fashionistas, car fanatics and, well, we could be here all day. 

This exhibition isn't about showcasing a few “masterpieces” – instead, it focuses on items that are remarkable perhaps for their back story or their rarity. 

Some items include a real samurai’s suit of armour, the dress Nicole Kidman wore as she sang ‘Sparkling Diamonds’ in Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge, and an electric car from the 1910s (spoiler alert: it’s a far cry from today’s Tesla).

The collection showcases the archives of the Powerhouse Museum, plus some special never-before-seen artefacts. You’ve got from August 26 right through to December 31 to explore the 25 rooms worth of objects. Best of all – it's free. 

While you’re at the Powerhouse Museum, why not stick your head into the mega-cool immersive Atmospheric Memory exhibition?

Written by
Caitlyn Todoroski

Details

Event website:
powerhouse.com.au/program/1001-remarkable-objects
Address:
Powerhouse Museum
500 Harris St
Ultimo
Sydney
2007
Contact:
book@maas.museum
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
Fri-Wed 10am-5pm; Thu 10am-9pm

Dates and times

