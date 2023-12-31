Time Out says

The Powerhouse is pulling out 1001 objects from the archives – so there's something that will appeal to just about any niche interest you can think of

With the intent of showcasing the diversity of the Powerhouse’s archives, Leo Schofield AM might have just curated the most niche, yet all-encompassing exhibition that Sydney has ever seen. In among 1001 Remarkable Objects, there’s something to intrigue Australian film buffs, porcelain collectors, Georgian era enthusiasts, luxury fashionistas, car fanatics and, well, we could be here all day.

This exhibition isn't about showcasing a few “masterpieces” – instead, it focuses on items that are remarkable perhaps for their back story or their rarity.

Some items include a real samurai’s suit of armour, the dress Nicole Kidman wore as she sang ‘Sparkling Diamonds’ in Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge, and an electric car from the 1910s (spoiler alert: it’s a far cry from today’s Tesla).

The collection showcases the archives of the Powerhouse Museum, plus some special never-before-seen artefacts. You’ve got from August 26 right through to December 31 to explore the 25 rooms worth of objects. Best of all – it's free.

