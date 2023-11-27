Sydney
The ultimate Sydney Christmas gift guide 2023

Need a little inspiration? We've put together a list of top Sydney gift suggestions

Whether you've got a spreadsheet full of present ideas finalised in October, or you're the type to be hanging out waiting for inspiration to strike on December 24, we've got a gift guide to suit all your gift-giving, stocking-stuffing needs. Spread the festive cheer with our round-up of goodies to suit every personality type.

Need to cool off after a big Christmas lunch? Hit up one of Sydney's best beaches.

Unwrap these goodies

Holiday gift sets by Mecca, from $14 to $120
Holiday gift sets by Mecca, from $14 to $120

Whether you're after some last-minute stocking stuffers or are keen to splurge on a spenny gift set, Mecca has a range of holiday products perfect for all budgets. From chic lip gloss and face mask sets to $500 kits that are chock-full of the brand's most popular products, you're sorted. Shop the full range here.

Earrings by Haus of Dizzy, from $18
Earrings by Haus of Dizzy, from $18

For your loved one who likes to make a fashion statement, go for eye-catching, fun jewellery pieces and accessories from Haus of Dizzy. The First Nations brand has a huge range of bold and playful earrings, with designs that celebrate Australian Aboriginal culture (with plenty of ally friendly options), as well as pieces that are straight-up sassy and fun. Think lots of colour, glitter and joy-sparking adornments to brighten any ‘fit. You can shop their range at their website or from the Australian Museum.

Socks by Paire, from $24
Socks by Paire, from $24

Some may grumble at the mention of socks and Christmas presents used in the same sentence, but socks from Paire are certainly worthy of a spot underneath the tree. The Melbourne ethical loungewear brand has crafted the cosiest socks, using natural materials like merino wool and eucalyptus fibres to create a breathable, temperature-regulating and very comfy result. Plus, they have cute slogans on them. Socks aren’t usually worth much excitement, but these deserve the hype. Shop on the website.

Plantable pencils by Left-handesign, $25
Plantable pencils by Left-handesign, $25

By now we’re all pretty good at avoiding single-use plastics like cutlery and coffee cups, but what about your stationery? Left-handesign has taken things further with this mini colour pencils set made from recycled paper, which can be planted and grown into lush herbs. Each colour represents a different plant (think basil, marigold, onion and more), and it's sure to delight your eco-conscious pals. Get yours here.

Clay Sydney gift voucher, from $85
Clay Sydney gift voucher, from $85

Score yourself extra brownie points this Christmas by buying your friends or family a voucher for Sydney’s coolest ceramics studio, Clay Sydney. You can purchase one-off class passes online for $85, which cover sessions including their wildly popular Wine and Clay night, Make a Keep Cup sessions, or weekly wheel throwing classes. Clay Sydney also offers $125 specialty hand-building sessions where your extra special mates can create their own dinner set, teapot or cheese set, along with four or six-week courses for those die-hard ceramicists. Trust us, these gift vouchers will impress even those friends who are impossible to buy for. Get one here.

Chocolate truffles from Daily Food, from $26
Chocolate truffles from Daily Food, from $26

Daily Food is a female-founded brand based in Byron Bay, all about fun, functional, healthy and fudge'n delish snacks! In good news for chocaholics, it's just launched its range of Holy Truff chocolates – mouthwatering spherical truffles of Peruvian dark chocolate ganache made from organic and plant-based whole ingredients. The heaven-sent treats come in flavours like Berry Spiked Double Choc, Salty 'n' Nutty Caramel and Hazelnut Choc. To get your hands on this swoon-worthy stocking filler, head to the website.

