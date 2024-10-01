If you're a fan of immersive experiences like Van Gogh Alive and light festivals like Vivid Sydney, you'll love this new immersive experience at Luna Park Sydney, called Lite Brite: Worlds of Wonder.

After enchanting audiences in Toronto and Las Vegas (both adults and kids), it’s now on in Sydney, in Luna Park’s Big Top.

Visitors take a 40-minute journey through three light-filled worlds: dive deep into a magical ocean; wander through lush forests where dinosaurs still roam; and explore a futuristic sci-fi city.

‘Lite-Brite: Worlds of Wonder’ is inspired by the iconic Lite-Brite toy from the olden days. Every visual element of the experience is powered by the distinctive hexagonal peg pattern and vibrant colours from the six original Lite-Brite pegs: orange, pink, green, blue, yellow and clear.

“Audiences today are seeking immersive adventures that spark their imagination and offer a true escape, and ‘Lite-Brite: Worlds of Wonder’ delivers just that,” says John Hughes, CEO of Luna Park Sydney.

Supplied: Luna Park Sydney | Lite-Brite: Worlds of Wonder

Ryan Andal from Secret Location, who helped create the experience, adds, “Lite-Brite has been sparking creativity and wonder for decades. With ‘Lite-Brite: Worlds of Wonder’, we aimed to recreate that magic on a grand scale, allowing audiences to step inside the toy's enchanted world.”

That said, you don't need to have had a Lite-Brite toy to get lost in this enchanted world. Lite-Brite: Worlds of Wonder is on at Luna Park Sydney now – get tickets over here (they're just $15 each or $12.50 per ticket when you're purchasing four or more).

