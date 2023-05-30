Time Out says

City icons that spark pride are a divisive topic for Sydneysiders. For example, Bondi Beach – Sydneysiders either rate it, or hate it. Same goes for the New Year’s Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground – to some it’s the ultimate day out; to others it’s a serious yawn. There's also the humble bin chicken – glorious, or disgusting. But, there is one certified icon that bucks the trend: Sydney Opera House.

Our reader research confirms that, essentially, every Sydney dweller loves that architectural masterpiece perched on the edge of our beautiful harbour (whether they’ve been inside it or not). After all, it isn’t just one of the most famous buildings in Sydney, but one of the most famous buildings in the whole world. Just try not to pull out your phone for a pic as you’re walking past or cruising by on a ferry (we dare you). There is a whole lot more than classical opera happening under those sky-high white sails, too – the House is host to incredible contemporary gigs (such as the Vivid Live program), musicals and theatre (including shows from Sydney Theatre Company), comedy (including galas for Sydney Comedy Festival), talks and ideas festivals like All About Women, fascinating behind-the-scenes tours, and so much more. It truly is "the people's house".

In 2023, the ol' girl is turning the big five-oh, and there's lots of celebrating going on inside the house with the 50th Birthday Festival. But if you want to go deeper, we recommend heading over to the middle of Circular Quay for the aptly-named exhibition The People’s House: Sydney Opera House at 50 at the Museum of Sydney.



The SOH isn’t just a beautiful construction. Thanks to the controversy surrounding its construction (sorry, Jørn); the world-famous people who’ve come by for a visit (hi, Princess Diana); and the history-making events hosted there over five decades, there are a lot of moments to mark in an exhibit such as this.

The People’s House goes behind the scenes of events and performances to tell the stories that made the Opera House so much more than a pretty silhouette. You’ll find photos, costumes, posters, programs, rare archival records, docs, architectural drawings, talks and tribute artworks – including a specially-commissioned weaving by master First Nations weavers Steven Russell and Phyllis Stewart, in response to the shellwork art of the Opera House created by renowned Bidjigal artist and elder Esme Timbery.

There are also immersive elements to this exhibit – you can explore the House’s architectural details through a Lego model, practice design using the digital drafting table, conduct a virtual orchestra, join a choir, learn dance moves on the museum forecourt, and lots more.

Best of all, it engages kids too. During school holidays, they have a special kids trail – families can take part in a scavenger hunt that gets you exploring nooks and crannies of the exhibition.

The People's House: Sydney Opera House at 50 is showing at the Museum of Sydney from July 1, 2023 – March 3, 2024. Find out more over here.