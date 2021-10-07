The 'Happier Than Ever' tour will hit four arenas across Australia, including Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena

After the release of her sophomore album Happier Than Ever, acclaimed pop star Billie Eilish has announced a tour of Australia and New Zealand in September 2022. The tour will kick off in Auckland on September 8 before crossing the Tasman for four arena shows across Australia.

Starting with the release of her debut single 'Ocean Eyes' in 2016 all the way through to her latest album release in July, Eilish’s catchy and genre-defying music has topped the charts. She’s accumulated seven Grammy wins and ten nominations, and it’s unlikely you haven’t heard at least one of her bops.

Eilish's Happier Than Ever tour next September will bring her to Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on the 13th, the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on the 17th, Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on the 22nd and Perth’s RAC Arena on the 29th. This will be Eilish's first time back to Australia since 2019, and dates for the North American and European legs of the tour sold out immediately.

Pre-sale tickets for Australian shows will be available through Telstra, Frontier Touring and Chugg Entertainment from October 11, and general public tickets will be available from October 15. You can find more info and purchase your tickets through the tour website.