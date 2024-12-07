Time Out says

Crowded House said 'Don't Dream It's Over' – and now they're proving it's not. The band is doing an Aussie tour, including three shows at the Sydney Opera House

Crowded House – the legendary Aussie (or was it Kiwi??) rock band – played an epic "farewell" tour more than two decades ago (in 1996), to more than 150,000 people on the steps of the equally legendary Sydney Opera House. This December, they're returning to the Opera House for three very special shows. Iconic.



The band of Aussie rockers formed all the way back in 1985, and after releasing their self-titled debut album to global success, they went on to release a further seven albums. Their most recent album – Gravity Stairs – was released today (Friday, May 31), and they’re celebrating the release with a huge tour around Australia and New Zealand.

The multi-platinum selling rock band will take to the stage at the Sydney Opera House on Wednesday, December 4, Thursday, December 5 and Saturday, December 7 2024.

The tour kicks off in Wellington on Saturday, November 9, and wraps up in Brisbane after a bunch of stops around the country and across the ditch. Tickets start from $163.10, you can grab yours over here.





Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, things to do and travel inspo, straight to your inbox.



RECOMMENDED: