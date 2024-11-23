Time Out says

James Blunt – the English musician responsible for some of the most shamelessly (and delightfully) saccharine love songs of the noughties – has announced dates for an upcoming Australian tour, which will take him through our major cities twenty years after the release of his magnum opus You’re Beautiful.

When is James Blunt in Sydney?

Starting in Brisbane on November 21 2024, James Blunt’s Who We Used To Be tour will comprise five arena shows – taking over Sydney’s Aware Super Theatre on Saturday, November 23 2024.



Blunt’s last headline show on Australian soil took place over six years ago, and the singer has stated his eagerness to get back in front of Australian fans.



“It’s been a few years since I last toured Down Under, and you’ve always been like a second home to me. I cannot wait to be touring there again and playing for some of the best audiences in the world!" Blunt has said.

What will James Blunt’s Sydney show be like?

Though the show is a celebration of his most recent album, fans can expect to hear favourites from Blunt’s discography alongside new material.

How can I get tickets to the James Blunt show and how much do they cost?

Early bird pre-sale tickets will be available from 10am on Wednesday, December 6 2023 via Destroy All Lines, and on general sale via Ticketek from 9am on Friday, December 8. Ticket prices are yet to be released.