If you really, really, really wanna see the Spice Girls in the flesh, you may soon get your chance (zig-azig-ah!). The original Sporty Spice of the Spice Girls fame, Melanie C, just spent a whirlwind two weeks spinning around Australia on her inaugural DJ tour, which culminated in an epic headline performance at Heaps Gay: Wet Dreams on Sunday night – a huge concert party event that blew the lid off Sydney Harbour from the picturesque vantage point of Mrs Macquarie’s Chair to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ party collective’s 10th birthday.

The performance absolutely popped off, with thousands of revellers cheering, screaming, dancing and vowing that they’d ‘Never Be The Same Again’ as the ‘I Turn To You’ singer whipped up the energy and was joined on stage by local drag queens and queer performance artists. As if that wasn’t enough excitement, the ripped-as-ever 49-year-old also teased that she might be returning to the country soon with her Spice Girls bandmates.

At the close of her set, Mel C shared her love and thanks with the audience, saying she has had “the most incredible two weeks in Australia” and proclaimed that her headliner set at Heaps Gay’s event was her “favourite night” before closing out with the following line: “I hope to see you very soon, and maybe I’ll bring my friends with me.”

And with that, the crowd went wild. Check out the video evidence below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heaps Gay (@heapsgay)

Like that’s not all the encouragement we need to start practicing the choreo to all our favourite Spice Girls bangers in anticipation of a reunion tour heading Down Under, the following morning Mel C posted to Instagram to commemorate “Hands down my favourite Australian trip to date” and signed off with “Hope to see you all again soon 😊🇦🇺🦘❤️”. We’ll take it!

This isn’t the first time recently that an actual Spice Girl has hinted at an upcoming Australian tour. Emma Bunton, aka Baby Spice, teased a potential Aussie tour during an interview on Channel 7 in June 2022.

The ‘90s super group reunited at the end of 2019 for a short stadium tour of the United Kingdom, playing 13 stadium gigs that grossed an estimated $153 million. Back in June of that year, the Spice Girls did dangle the possibility of visiting Down Under, only for Geri Halliwell to say “Stop right now, thank you very much” when she walked away from plans for a global reunion tour in early 2020 (probably a sound move, considering everything that went down in 2020).

In the meantime, we are crossing all available fingers and toes as we hold out hope that all five girl group legends will spice up our life in the near future. We wouldn’t be mad if Heaps Gay had something to do with it either. The local queer party starters have been throwing some pumpin’ birthday parties this year to celebrate a decade of championing the Sydney nightlife scene and creating safe spaces for the queer community and allies.

Heaps Gay founder Kat Dopper isn’t slowing down, with the second iteration of Summer Camp, the carnival-esque queer music festival she co-created, coming up soon with a concert in Sydney on Sunday, December 3, after the Melbourne date on Saturday, December 2. The nostalgic pop legends keep coming, with none other than ‘Summer Rain’ singer Belinda Carlisle coming out for her first ever dance festival performance in Australia (wow ‘Heaven is a Place on Earth’) along with pop disco queen Jessie Ware, drag icon and RuPaul’s Drag Race Allstars champion Trixie Mattel, Rebecca Black of ‘Friday’ fame, and loads more. Find out more and snap up tickets over here. ‘Say You’ll Be There’?

