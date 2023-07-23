Time Out says

It's about damn time the multi-award-winning singer, rapper and flautist made her return to Sydney

Sometimes we want the truth to hurt, and with the news that Lizzo is coming to Sydney, we don’t mind if it stings. The multi-award-winning singer teased us with her headline announcement for Splendour in the Grass, and now she has announced that she will be also but hitting up Perth, Sydney and Melbourne with The Special Tour 2023.

It'l be her first visit to the country since she blew our minds at the Sydney Opera House in January 2020.

The Grammy Award and Emmy Award-winning singer, songwriter, rapper (and good as hell flautist)’s tour commences in Perth on July 14 before she makes her way to Melbourne on July 17 and wraps up at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena on July 23 with special guest Zimbabwean-Australian singer-songwriter Tkay Maidza.

Lizzo’s hugely successful second full-length album Special is her biggest, boldest and brightest work yet, and is teeming with joyful disco funk songs about self-acceptance, hope and gratitude. The album saw Lizzo receive four nominations at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, with her smash hit single 'About Damn Time' obliterating the charts and taking the title of Record of the Year.

The pied piper of pop first broke onto the music scene with her 2019 debut album Cuz I Love You, which offered up countless hits like ‘Tempo’ with Missy Elliott, ‘Good as Hell’ and ‘Truth Hurts’ that all reached platinum status. ‘Truth Hurts’ even raced to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and made history as the longest running number one by a solo female rap artist ever.

To ensure you get tickets to see the queen herself, the American Express pre-sale runs from 11am on March 24 until 11am on March 28. The Live Nation pre-sale commences at 12noon on March 28 with general public tickets on sale from 11am on March 29.

For complete tour, ticket and VIP experience information visit the Live Nation website here.

