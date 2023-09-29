Sydney
Schitt's Creek's Noah Reid in Sydney

  • Music
  • The Enmore Theatre, Newtown
Noah Reid from Schitt's Creek laughs in black and white portrait
Photograph: Vanessa Hines
Time Out says

The beloved actor will be singing as himself in Sydney

Whether you like red, white, or rosé, everyone in Sydney is welcome to come along and see none other than Schitt’s Creek’s own Patrick Brewer (or Noah Reid, as he’s known to the Canadian government / his mother) perform at the Enmore Theatre on Friday, September 29. 

The beloved Schitt's Creek star will be touring Australia for his Everything is Fine tour, bringing his trademark soulful vocals to stages across the country. Reid emerged into collective social consciousness as ‘Patrick’ in the multi-Emmy winning series, with his moving rendition of Tina Turner’s ‘The Best’ a moment considered by many to be a veritable stamp in TV history – as well as the best moment of the entire show. 

Reid will perform tracks from all three of his much lauded records, with an emphasis on his latest record, Adjustments. Aussie fans will get the chance to hear the acclaimed singer-songwriter croon in his signature ‘70s, rusty tones in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and Brisbane from September 29 to October 3. 

Tickets are on sale now, and you can snag one up by clicking right here. 

Time will only tell, but we reckon Reid’s Aussie shows will be simply the best

Maya Skidmore
Written by
Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx?sh=NOAHREID23
Address:
The Enmore Theatre
118-132 Enmore Rd
Newtown
Sydney
2042
Price:
$89
Opening hours:
8pm

Dates and times

