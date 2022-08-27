Sydney
Shaquille O'Neal at Marquee

  • Music
  • Marquee Sydney, Darling Harbour
Shaquille O'Neal sits in front of a portrait, only a tilted crown visible while he holds his trophies
Photograph: Supplied
Get in now for your last chance to see Shaq DJ in Sydney

Shaquille O’Neal generally needs no introduction, but it may not be common knowledge to you that Shaq, (as well as being a NBA hall-of-famer and all-round giant pop-cultural presence) is also a DJ – and it is this particular iteration of Shaq that is set to take over Sydney’s very own Marquee club on August 27 for a mammoth EDM set that will not come lightly. 

While making music on the side, Shaq goes by the alias DJ Diesel, with him having played massive EDM sets at the likes of Tomorrowland and Lollapalooza in the past. Although his performance at Marquee will most likely be on the smaller side compared to these situations, this colossal icon’s energy probably won’t be, with him set to bring Sydney audiences some seriously big vibes from the Marquee booth. 

Shaq’s rare DJ appearance at Marquee is part of his upcoming Australia talking tour – An Evening with Shaquille O’Neal, which will be going down a day before his musical moment in Sydney at the Star Centre on Friday, August 26. 

If you are keen on getting wild with the big man himself this August, you can still buy final release tickets for $99.95 right here

Note: you should try to move with the lightning speed of an elite NBA player though because at this point, all other ticket allocations have been completely exhausted.

Want more of the good stuff? Check out our list of the best dance floors to get down on in Sydney. 

Written by Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
www.moshtix.com.au/v2/event/marquee-sydney-diesel-aka-shaquille-oneal/141911
Address:
Marquee Sydney
80 Pyrmont St
Pyrmont
Sydney
2009
Price:
$99.95
Opening hours:
10.30pm-late

Dates and times

