SZA has announced dates for her Australian tour – she'll be coming to Sydney in April 2024 and tickets are on sale soon

In major news for R’n’B fans across Australia, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter SZA has just announced the dates for the Australian leg of her S.O.S Tour – she’ll be taking over Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena for two consecutive dates in April.

When is SZA in Sydney?

SZA will be taking over the Qudos Bank Arena on April 23 and April 24 2024, before heading to Melbourne.

How can I get tickets to the Sydney SZA show and what are SZA ticket prices for Sydney?

The ticket pre-sale will start on Friday, February 9 via Ticketek – with prices yet to be confirmed. The general sale will begin on Monday, February 12 (2pm local time), with a limit of 10 tickets available per transaction.

What will SZA concerts in Australia be like?

Few details have been released about what Sydneysiders can expect from the show, but based on previous shows on her S.O.S. Tour – which has taken the artist through Europe, America and Canada – we’re expecting something pretty special. SZA’s shows have been described by The New York Times as "vigorous, confident, theatrical and intimate.” We'd expect nothing less.

Who will the Sydney SZA support acts be?

The support acts for SZA’s Sydney show are yet to be announced, but special performances at previous shows have included angelic vocalist Phoebe Bridgers, Cardi B, Summer Walker and Lizzo – so we’ve got our fingers crossed for some similarly epic girl power to take to the stage.



Keep tabs on updates over here.

