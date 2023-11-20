Viva La Vida! Coldplay will perform in Sydney in 2024, and tickets go on sale soon

The global superstars will be bringing their Music of the Spheres world tour to Sydney in late 2024

Coldplay has announced dates for the next antipodean leg of their global tour Music of the Spheres – but you're going to have to hold your horses. Chris Martin and co won't be taking over Sydney's Accor Stadium until basically this time next year, November 6, 2024. The 2024 show will be the first time the band has played in the Emerald City since 2016.

Over the weekend, the globally adored kings of the power ballad sold out two reportedly spectacular shows at Perth’s Optus Stadium – with fans donning solar-powered wrist bands on arrival and encouraged to help generate energy by jumping on stationary bikes. The same sustainability-focused, sensory-overloading measures have been in place throughout Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres tour, which has taken them through Europe, Central America, Britain and beyond with over 100 sell-out shows.

Following the same formula, the Sydney show should involve a similar amount of hair-raising energy – dreamy pop PinkPantheress and X Factor’s Emmanuel Kelly announced as supporting acts.

The ticket pre-sale will start at 10am on Wednesday, November 29, via the Coldplay website – with prices ranging from the $32 Infinity Tickets (a limited number of these will be released at an undisclosed time) to next-level “Ultimate Spheres” VIP experiences. The general sale will begin on Friday, December 1 via the Coldplay website and Ticket Master – we have a feeling they’ll sell out at the speed of sound (ahem).