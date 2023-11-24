Sydney
The Weeknd

  • Music, Pop
  • Accor Stadium, Sydney Olympic Park
picture portrait of the weeknd
Supplied/Live Nation
Time Out says

The Canadian singer-songwriter has announced a one-off show – and each sale will contribute to ending the global food crisis

Pack your sunglasses and prepare to be blinded by the lights – The Weeknd has just announced a number of Antipodean dates as part of the extended After Hours Til Dawn Tour.

Hot on the heels of the record-breaking European tour, the three-time Grammy-award-winning starboy will perform a one-off concert in Sydney on Friday, November 24, at Accor Stadium. The tour will celebrate the Weeknd’s 2020 album After Hours, which features the hit award-winning single ‘Blinding Lights’, which peaked at number one globally and was crowned the new No.1 Billboard Hot 100 song of all time. 

Born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye – known now as The Weeknd – the singer first gained critical and commercial success with his debut studio album Kiss Land and subsequent albums Beauty Behind the Madness (2015), Starboy (2016), My Dear Melancholy (2018), After Hours (2020) and Dawn FM (2022). Concertgoers can expect to hear tracks from across the years, including chart-topping anthems like ‘Can’t Feel My Face’, ‘Starboy’, ‘Blinding Lights’, ‘Heartless’ and ‘Save Your Tears’. 

As a United Nations World Programme ambassador, Tesafye has said he will contribute funds from the next leg of his tour to the XO Humanitarian Fund, which supports the response to the global food crisis. Over $1 million was raised for the fund via ticket sales during the recently wrapped European tour. 

The Weeknd will perform at Sydney's Accor Stadium on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Vodafone pre-sale commences on Friday, August 25, at noon. General public tickets go on sale on Friday, September 1 at 10am. For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, visit the Live Nation website here.

Saffron Swire
Saffron Swire

