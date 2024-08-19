Did you happen to see photos of that ominous projection proclaiming "The End is Near" on the Nylex Tower in Melbourne last night? Thankfully, we don't need to worry about the world ending just yet – phew! – it was all a silly little stunt to announce that The Weeknd is finally returning Down Under.

Yep, after a rollercoaster journey that saw his original After Hours Til Dawn tour dates in Australia indefinitely postponed and then officially cancelled, it's now confirmed that the global superstar will officially return. And it's actually way sooner than you'd expect, with Sydney scoring back-to-back shows in October – yep, just two months from now.

So whether you were lucky enough to score tickets the first time, or you missed out and you're determined to snag them now, here's everything you need to know about The Weeknd's rescheduled Aussie tour.

Has The Weekend rescheduled his Australian tour in 2024?

Yes, after first postponing and then officially cancelling his tour back in April, The Weeknd has now confirmed he will finally bring his After Hours Til Dawn tour to Australia in 2024.

When is the Weeknd coming to Sydney?

The Weeknd will head to Sydney for back-to-back shows at the Accor Stadium on October 22 and 23.

How much are the Weeknd tickets for Sydney?

Based on the last time tickets went on sale, we believe prices will range from $102.87–$306.75. But these may be subject to change, so stay tuned for more info as it comes to light.

What stadium will the Weeknd play at in Sydney?

Our guy will play at the Accor Stadium. This 80,000 seater biggie is located in Sydney Olympic Park.

Where else is the Weeknd playing in Australia as part of the 2024 After Hours til Dawn tour?

Before The Weeknd rolls into Sydney, he will open the Australian tour in Melbourne, with two shows on October 5 and 6 at Marvel Stadium.Unfortunately, due to schedule and logistical constraints, the tour will not travel to Brisbane and New Zealand as originally planned. No other cities will be added to schedule.

When do The Weeknd Sydney tickets go on sale in Australia?

Tickets for the general public go on sale Monday, August 26 via this official website.

If you really want to increase your chances of seeing the Starboy live, there’s a heap of different pre-sales before the main public sale. These are the dates and times for them:

Vodafone pre-sale: Thursday, August 22 at 1pm via this website.

Mastercard and CommBank Yello pre-sale: Thursday, August 22 from noon/12pm until Sunday, August 25. Find out more here.

Westfield members reserved tickets: Monday, August 26, noon/12pm. Become a member and find out more here.

All times are AEST, and are relevant for Sydney shows only.

Will there be a special presale for people who had tickets to the cancelled shows?

Yes! All 2023 ticket holders will still have the chance to snag a seat at the Sydney shows during an exclusive Past Purchaser Presale that will begin on Wednesday, August 21 at noon/12pm. To gain access, previous ticket holders need to register via this form, which closes on Tuesday, August 20 at 1pm. If you have previously signed up for the waitlist, you don't need to re-register.

Previous ticket holders will then receive an email from Live Nation with special access ahead of the presale. Please note this does not guarantee tickets.

What’s the current setlist for the Weeknd tour?

Want to know what you’re in for at this concert? It’s looking like a whole lot of Dawn FM plus some classics like 'Save Your Tears', 'Die for You' and 'Starboy'. The songs slightly vary between shows but this is what the line-up is looking like:

Dawn FM

Take my Breath

Sacrifice

How Do I Make You Love Me?

Can’t Feel My Face

Lost in the Fire

Hurricane

The Hills

Kiss Land

Often

Crew Love

Starboy

House of Balloons/Glass Table Girls

Heartless

Low Life

Reminder

Party Monster

Faith

After Hours

Out of Time

I Feel It Coming

Die For You

Is There Someone Else?

I Was Never There

Wicked Games

Call Out My Name

The Knowing

High For This

The Morning

Save Your Tears

Less Than Zero

Blinding Lights

Tears In The Rain

Creepin’

Popular

In Your Eyes

Moth To A Flame

Who are the opening acts for the Weeknd's After Hours til Dawn tour in Australia?

The Weeknd will be joined by special guests Mike Dean and Chxrry22, plus Sydney DJ and singer Anna Lunoe.

