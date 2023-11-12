Time Out says

Australia’s own internationally recognised, poly-talented provocateur and piano man, Tim Minchin, is playing a handful of intimate, informal solo dates around the country this summer.

Minchin will perform songs drawn from his “serious” 2020 studio album, Apart Together, from his musicals, Matilda and Groundhog Day, from his TV and film writing, and from his early songwriting days around the turn of the century. The set list will be fluid, the chat unplanned, and the vibe informal. We’re told that he plans to wear shoes.

This will be Minchin’s first national tour since 2019’s Back, but he did play a show for the Sydney Opera House’s 50th birthday celebrations in November last year. At the time, he spoke to Time Out Sydney’s arts and culture editor Alannah Le Cross, and he had this to say about performing live:

“What excites me is dragging the audience sideways further than they expect to be dragged, you know, trusting them to come with me, always… I'll play a ten-minute song about cheese. And then I'll play a polka version of 'Bad Guy' by Billie Eilish… I make people cry at the end, like I always try to do, because I'm a manipulative fucking gaslighter. And then I'll play some old shit.”

Performances of An Unfunny Evening with Tim Minchin and his Piano will kick off in Melbourne in October before visiting Brisbane, Sydney and Hobart in November and Canberra in December. From late January 2024, the show will visit Geelong, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Newcastle before playing the final dates of the run at the end of February in Perth.

The announcement was met with so much enthusiasm, that extra dates were soon added. Minchin will be playing three nights in the luxe surrounds of Sydney’s State Theatre from November 10-12. Tickets for all shows go on sale at noon on Friday, August 4. Pack up your canvas bags and snap up your tickets over here.

