There are very few buildings as special as Sydney Opera House. Even for Sydneysiders who love to throw shade on our beautiful city, the magnificent harbourside venue is almost universally loved – its uniquely organic arc defining Sydney’s world-famous skyline. And while most people who head to the House for a show have sat within the insulated walls of the Concert Hall or the Playhouse, fewer lucky visitors have been treated to a show in the Utzon Room: a stunning glass-walled space with views across the water to Sydney’s beautiful Botanic Garden.

Named after Danish architect Jørn Utzon, the Utzon Room is an intimate, 200-person space that gives guests an entirely different Opera House experience – one in which Sydney’s harbour plays a pivotal role. For the past 17 years, the secret waterfront venue has played host to a carefully-curated series of performances as an ode to the creative ambition of the man behind the House. Utzon Music is a year-long event series that celebrates awe-inspiring art, bringing world-renowned musicians into the small, unassuming space for afternoon performance set against the silent hum of the harbour.

For its 18th edition, Utzon Music is back under the direction of renowned arts advocate, performer, composer and recorder virtuoso Genevieve Lacey. For Utzon Music 2025, Lacey has programmed a diverse showcase of soloists and chamber musicians for ten super special one-off performances – with a vision of celebrating “human curiosity and cultural discovery”.

“Utzon’s room, where light and water frame sound, is one of the most intimate and beautiful listening spaces in the country. Across the year, musicians from different generations and ancestries bring their classic traditions to vibrant life, nourishing us with the life force that is music,” says Lacey.

The Sunday afternoon series will run from Sunday, February 16 2025 until Sunday, November 23 2025, featuring several Australian debuts, six duo acts, a solo cello performance and some unique first-time collaborations. Highlights include the all-female German acapella group Sjaella, Australian guitarist Slava Grigoryan and Scottish mezzo-soprano Catriona Morison.



Tickets start at $25.90 for students, $69.90 for people under 30 and $99.90 for general admission. You can learn more and book tickets to this uniquely magical event series over here – tickets go on sale to the general public from 9am on Friday, November 22 2024.

