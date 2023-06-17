Time Out says

The Sydney Opera House will be transformed inside and out as it hosts an unbelievable line-up of shows for its centrepiece contemporary music event as part of Vivid Sydney. Vivid Live will feature more than 45 artists, including 19 international artists, six Australian exclusives, three orchestral collaborations and four party collectives.

Swedish folk-pop guitar master José González (eeep) will celebrate the 20th anniversary of his game-changing debut Veneer; Indie rock royalty Cat Power (!) will recreate Bob Dylan’s legendary 1966 ‘Royal Albert Hall’ performance; genre-defying future-soul outfit Hiatus Kaiyote (!!!) expand into new sonic territory with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra; Coodjinburra R'n'B sensation Budjerah (swoon) will mesmerise fans with his soulful chops; and Grammy-award-winning singer-songwriter Kimbra (ooft) brings a night of eclectic, experimental pop and acrobatic vocals. There will also be performances by Jaguar Jonze, Jen Cloher, Becca Hatch, Ethel Cain, Thundercat, and even more than that.

In the mood to cut some shapes in a collective boogie? The best of local club culture will be unleashed under the sails with local party collectives bringing the vibes. Legendary local collective House of Mince will celebrate a ripper 12th birthday; the Inner West’s longest-running dance institution Mad Racket will converge with British legends Plaid for a massive night of beats, bleeps and bangers; Sydney club gurus Picnic return with a wild party featuring some of the city’s finest DJs, club acts and very special guests; and innovative Sydney label Future Classic curates a line-up of cutting-edge club music handpicked from across the globe. And for a taste of something grungier, Mitch Tolman of local punk heroes Low Life curates Posh Isolation, two nights where Nordic noise will mingle with the music of Australia’s bar-rooms and bunkers.

Vivid Live is presented all across the world-famous Opera House: from the acoustically enhanced Concert Hall, to the vaulted Joan Sutherland Theatre, the intimate spaces of the Utzon Room and the Drama Theatre, the legendary dance floor of the Studio and, most publicly, on the iconic sails.

Vivid Live (as well as the whole Vivid Sydney event across the city) runs from May 26 to June 17. Find the full line-up and purchase tickets over here.

