Vivid Ideas

The brainy stream of the Vivid Sydney program is packing global headliners and free and ticketed talks in all corners of the city

We’ve been very lucky to have some incredible homegrown brains to intrigue us at Australia’s various thought festivals over the past two years, but now we can once again welcome back international visitors, Vivid Sydney is taking full advantage of the chance to import some stellar speakers under the banner of “Global Storytellers”. 

The brainy sibling in the Vivid family, Vivid Ideas includes headline speakers and smaller, niche festivals and conferences exploring the forces shaping our society, and starting conversations that continue long after the festival has ended. For Vivid’s biggest festival ever in 2022, there are 85 intriguing talks and workshops on offer.

For the first time, Vivid Ideas Up Late will be hosted at Sydney’s renowned cultural institutions for a series of free, playful nights that mix talks, performances, fashion, music and food at the Museum of  Contemporary Art, the Australian Museum, the Powerhouse Museum and the National Maritime Museum. 

Headlining the program will be Oscar and Emmy award-winning theatre and film director, screenwriter and playwright Aaron Sorkin, best known for film and TV megahits such as The West Wing, The Social Network, A Few Good Men and The Trial of the Chicago 7. Australia’s own implacable political pitbull, revered broadcaster and journalist Leigh Sales, will join Sorkin for a discussion on the political zeitgeist at Sydney’s State Theatre. Also exploring the world of geopolitics in the age of Fake News and the #MeToo movement, American broadcast journalist, author and television personality Gretchen Carlson will share her story, immortalised in the blockbuster movie Bombshell, alongside The Project’s Lisa Wilkinson.

Australia’s own boy wonder, award-winning pop artist and actor Troye Sivan compares notes with Patrick Abboud, the Walkley nominated journalist, TV presenter, broadcaster, and documentary maker at Sydney Town Hall. The pair will discuss new models of  masculinity, non-conformity, and being young and queer, as well as Troye’s creative collaborations. 

Other great storytellers in Ideas program include James Valentine and H.G Nelson with their hilarious show the Even Greater Sydney Committee at Parliament House, Brigid Delaney and Benjamin Law talking about Sydney’s obsession with the wellness industry at the Australian Museum, and Jonathan Biggins, Kate McClymont, Leah Purcell, Stephen Page, and Sara Mansour from Bankstown Poetry Slam sharing their tales of Sydney. 

This year’s Vivid Ideas Exchange will see over 60 events hosted at The Great Hall at The University of Technology Sydney – with talks, seminars, film screenings and special events designed to spark debate amongst the creative community. Within this series, podcast and audiobook giant Audible is hosting Audible Live, featuring the talents of Marc Fennell, Adam Liaw, Melissa Doyle and Laura Nagy taking audiences behind the scenes of the making of a hit podcast.

Check out all of the brain-tickling wonders in the Vivid Ideas program and book in on the website. And don’t forget to check out our top picks of the Vivid lights – they come with glowing recommendations.

Around Sydney
Sydney
Sydney
2000
Various

