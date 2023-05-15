Sydney
Timeout

A man watching the Vivid Sydney lights from across the hardbour
Photograph: Destination NSW

The best free, cheap and cool things to do at Vivid Sydney

All the coolest (and cheapest) experiences and activities you can get up to in town this glowy season

Maya Skidmore
Written by
Maya Skidmore
It's no secret that Vivid is usually quite overwhelming. With the pumping crowds, winter chill, and intense sensory overload of massive immersive light shows, the whole experience has the potential of making you feel more than a little lost. 

This year, we've put together a list of all the best free, moderately priced and all-round epic (ahem, did someone say: Jennifer Coolidge) activities, events and illuminations you can get around this Vivid season. Whether it's remarkable glowing things you can gaze at, mind-blowing talks, neon pottery classes or getting to see Sydney turn rainbow from far, far  above, we have you covered. 

The one thing that's for sure? You won't get bored. 

Stay in the Vivid-know with our ultimate guide to where to eat, drink and sleep during Sydney's shiniest time of year.

The best free, cheap and cool things to do at Vivid

Dark Spectrum
Photograph: Dark Spectrum

Dark Spectrum

  • Things to do
  • Sydney

Price: $35 for adults, $24 for kids

If you’ve ever heard talk of secret tunnels and winding labyrinths from World War II that lie forgotten beneath Sydney city, you’re not alone. Well, it turns out, the rumours are true. And the best bit? Finally, we are allowed to see them with our own eyes. Better yet – they’re going to be filled with a wild light show, laser beams and robots. Yes, this is real life. Now, in a move that’s been in the works for a long, long time, Dark Spectrum will be taking over this historical subterranean network during Vivid, 2023 – and frankly, we can’t wait. 

Vivid Light Walk
Photography: Supplied | Vivid Sydney 2023

Vivid Light Walk

  • Things to do
  • Sydney

Price: Free

With more than 60 different light attractions, glowing spectacles, huge immersive installations and countless experiences on the menu, there’s only one way you can guarantee yourself that you’ll see it all – the Vivid Light Walk. Running from May 26 to June 17, this year’s Light Walk will include a gorgeous variety of  free and ticketed artworks and immersive experiences that all deserve a look in. Read on to get an idea of how to tackle this year's 8.5 kilometre track. 

Carriageworks Night Market – Vivid Sydney
Photograph: Supplied

Carriageworks Night Market – Vivid Sydney

  • Things to do
  • Markets
  • Eveleigh

Price: Free

One of the most anticipated events in the Vivid Food program is the Carriageworks Night Market, which is making a triumphant return on Friday, June 16. The Vivid edition of Sydney’s beloved farmer’s market will bring together more than 45 of the city’s finest restaurants, bars and producers, complete with dazzling entertainment and food demonstrations. 

Mike White and Jennifer Coolidge in Conversation
Photograph: Getty Images/ Jason Yokobosky

Mike White and Jennifer Coolidge in Conversation

  • Things to do
  • Sydney

Price: $60 (but the queen is worth it)

If the thought of getting to see Jennifer Coolidge in the flesh (in Sydney no less) has been one of your fever dreams, we have good news: that hallucination is about to become a reality. Now, just add White Lotus creative lord Mike White to that dream and we’re really in business. Yes, this is real life. On June 10, these Hollywood machines will take to the stage at the ICC’s Aware Super Theatre for an evening of tall tales and classic Coolidge-isms in a night titled Mike White and Jennifer Coolidge in Conversation.

Vivid Ideas
Photograph: DTC/Robert Catto

Vivid Ideas

  • Things to do
  • Talks and discussions
  • Sydney

Price: Free (and some ticketed) 

The brainy sibling in the Vivid family, Vivid Ideas includes headline speakers and smaller, niche festivals and conferences exploring the forces shaping our society, and starting conversations that continue long after the festival has ended. In 2023, Vivid Ideas will take over a variety of locations all over Sydney, with a mix of free and ticketed events, including Jennifer Coolidge and Mike White in conversation with Benjamin Law banging on about Hollywood. It’s a yaas from us. 

Vivid Kids
Photograph: Supplied

Vivid Kids

Price: Free 

For all the little light enthusiasts, head to Cadmans Cottage. Vibrant drawings made by small hands will bounce along the historical cottage all night long. Following a theme of 'Endangered Species', 12 young artists aged between 7 and 14 collaborated with a team of designers and animators at the Spinifex Group to create bright, moving art that reflects their own joyful perception of Australia's native animals, and as such, how important it is that we protect them. 

Glow-in-the-Dark Pottery
Photograph: Supplied/Clayground Sydney

Glow-in-the-Dark Pottery

  • Things to do
  • Bondi

Price: $99 (so, not quite free)

During Sydney’s very own festival of lights, Bondi Clay will also be lighting up, with a fabulous glowy pottery class that’s set to run from May 27 all the way to June 17. Running every Saturday night, this vibrant ceramics session will involve a two-hour crash course in wheel throwing; then you'll create one-of-a-kind pottery pieces that shine in the dark, while having a bright old time. Of course, you get to take your creations home with you. 

Lighting of the Sails
Photography: Supplied | Vivid Sydney 2023

Lighting of the Sails

Price: Free

Getting to see the Opera House light up for Vivid is one of the festival's undeniable highlights (sorry, we had to). This year, the vibrant work of iconic Australian painter John Olsen will form the entirety of the moving projections that will illuminate the white sails from 6-11pm every night from May 26 to June 17.

Olsen's vivid body of work from over 60 years will be brought to life on the Sydney Opera House for Lighting of the Sails: Life Enlivened. Prior to his recent passing in April at the age of 95, Olsen worked closely with the team who is bringing 15 of his famous artworks to the iconic billboard of the Opera House sails. Find out more here.

Vivid Skywalk
Photograph: Supplied

Vivid Skywalk

  • Things to do

Price: From $119

Skywalk Vivid is the newest, neon-esque moment that has popped up alongside Vivid, with the Sydney Tower Eye offering an hour-long walk for you around the Tower Eye, and access to their observation deck, with it all happening a nifty 268 metres up in the air. This experience includes light-up bracelets and glowing accessories, as well as a free photoshoot of you and your nearest and dearest in your glad rags above the city.

Glow at Sydney Zoo
Photograph: Supplied

Glow at Sydney Zoo

  • Things to do
  • Bungarribee

Price: $30 for adults, $25 for kids

It may be time to start screaming hysterically (with joy) because Sydney Zoo is set to become the brilliantly lit, glow-in-the-dark backdrop for Glow, a massive light festival that will very possibly blow your socks off – or at the very least, give you a wintery night filled with far more neon rainbows and glow tunnels than usual. Think Vivid, but add roving performers, glowing carnival rides and Australia’s biggest reptile and nocturnal animal house. Like, it’s pretty good. 

