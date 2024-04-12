Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Young Franco

  • Music, Dance and electronic
  • The Metro Theatre, Sydney
Young Franco for Smirnoff Future Fresh
Photograph: Supplied/Smirnoff | Young Franco
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

The global electronic music sensation is hand-picking two emerging acts to support him for the Smirnoff Future Fresh series

It’s a good time to catch a gig in Sydney, with Great Southern Nights rolling out more than 300 live music shows this March alone, and Fred again.. selling out stadiums in record time. Now you can add a set from Young Franco to the hit list, with the in-demand producer and DJ playing the Metro Theatre on Friday, April 12. 

This ain’t your average gig, either. Young Franco is kicking off the Smirnoff Future Fresh series, a mission to discover the next generation of Aussie talent (read more about that below). Young Franco is hot off the heels of the global electronic music scene, with collective streams clocking over 50 million on Spotify alone. Drawing large crowds with his stage persona, lively jam selections and phenomenal original productions, this Sydney-lad-done-good should give you a night to remember.

The Smirnoff Future Fresh series will also see hip-hop revolutionary Genesis Owusu headlining in Melbourne, and pop prodigy Mallrat take on Brisbane. Entries are now open to find six emerging acts to open for each Future Fresh gig (each headliner will hand-select two acts), with the chosen acts also awarded the opportunity to perform at Splendour in the Grass in July. Additionally, all six acts will receive industry mentoring from the likes of Secret Sounds Co-CEOs Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco, helping them to take their careers to the next level. That’s certainly not something to be sniffed at.

Keen to put your hand up? Emerging Aussie artists can message the Smirnoff Australia Instagram (@smirnoffaustralia) to receive all the information required to enter. Artists will need to submit a short bio, a link to a performance, their location, upcoming availabilities and  links to their social channels. Entries are open now and close at 11:59pm on Sunday, March 24. The chosen artists will receive a performance fee for their Future Fresh and Splendour in the Grass performances, plus attendance to an industry mentor workshop and advertising support.

Tickets for Young Franco’s show at the Metro are on sale now over here starting at $29.90. Find out more about the Future Fresh series over here.

RECOMMENDED READS:

An epic gig trail is taking over Hollywood Quarter

Premier Chris Minns told us how he's working on better nightlife for Sydney

Dive into Sydney's artsy side with our three day culture lovers' itinerary

Alannah Le Cross
Written by
Alannah Le Cross

Details

Event website:
premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx?sh=YOUNGF24
Address:
The Metro Theatre
624 George St
Sydney
2000
Price:
From $29.90
Opening hours:
7pm

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.