It’s a good time to catch a gig in Sydney, with Great Southern Nights rolling out more than 300 live music shows this March alone, and Fred again.. selling out stadiums in record time. Now you can add a set from Young Franco to the hit list, with the in-demand producer and DJ playing the Metro Theatre on Friday, April 12.

This ain’t your average gig, either. Young Franco is kicking off the Smirnoff Future Fresh series, a mission to discover the next generation of Aussie talent (read more about that below). Young Franco is hot off the heels of the global electronic music scene, with collective streams clocking over 50 million on Spotify alone. Drawing large crowds with his stage persona, lively jam selections and phenomenal original productions, this Sydney-lad-done-good should give you a night to remember.

The Smirnoff Future Fresh series will also see hip-hop revolutionary Genesis Owusu headlining in Melbourne, and pop prodigy Mallrat take on Brisbane. Entries are now open to find six emerging acts to open for each Future Fresh gig (each headliner will hand-select two acts), with the chosen acts also awarded the opportunity to perform at Splendour in the Grass in July. Additionally, all six acts will receive industry mentoring from the likes of Secret Sounds Co-CEOs Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco, helping them to take their careers to the next level. That’s certainly not something to be sniffed at.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smirnoff Australia (@smirnoffaustralia)

Keen to put your hand up? Emerging Aussie artists can message the Smirnoff Australia Instagram (@smirnoffaustralia) to receive all the information required to enter. Artists will need to submit a short bio, a link to a performance, their location, upcoming availabilities and links to their social channels. Entries are open now and close at 11:59pm on Sunday, March 24. The chosen artists will receive a performance fee for their Future Fresh and Splendour in the Grass performances, plus attendance to an industry mentor workshop and advertising support.

Tickets for Young Franco’s show at the Metro are on sale now over here starting at $29.90. Find out more about the Future Fresh series over here.

