The ‘Britney Bus’ will stop at Sydney Opera House around noon to give out 50 copies of the pop princess' highly anticipated book

Scream and shout! Last night news broke that the Princess of Pop *might* be making a surprise appearance in Sydney this week. Sadly, it’s been confirmed that Britney Spears will not be making an appearance IRL. However, there is still some good news to this story.

If you’re a Britney fan, you will want to be at the Sydney Opera House in the middle of the day on Wednesday, October 25.

Here’s what we’ve been told: At midday, a ‘Britney Bus’ will be rolling into town for the launch of Britney Spears’ highly anticipated memoir, The Woman In Me.

The bus is scheduled to stop at the Opera House between noon and 1pm – and the first 50 mega fans to find and arrive at the bus will be rewarded with a free copy of The Woman In Me.

We’ve been told that you’ll be able to “Capture a glimpse of ‘Britney’” (as in an impersonator, or her image emblazoned on the bus, we don’t know – but we're betting on a drag queen) from 12pm – and that there will be “plenty of photo opportunities to be had as ‘she’ shares the news of her eagerly anticipated memoir”.

In her memoir, Spears unveils her personal truth.

Sydney was last graced with Spears’ presence back in 2009 during her first and only Australian tour of Circus. We think it’s high time for an encore, but we might just have to wait a little bit longer.

In the meantime, dig out those Juicy Couture tracksuits, whip your hair into pigtail braids and start practicing your best Britney moves for her memoir release on Wednesday.

RECOMMENDED: