A film about Beyoncé's 'Renaissance World Tour' may be the closest Australia gets to Bey this year

Beyoncé's sister Solange has just performed in Sydney. And Beyoncé has just completed the Europe and North American legs of her "World" Tour – so is she coming Down Under? Possibly not in 2023. But what is coming this year is a film about the concert.

What are the next dates of Beyoncé's World Tour?

The superstar has been on her Renaissance World Tour through Europe, and she's just wrapped up the North America leg in Kansas City, Missouri, on October 1, 2023. There don't appear to be any other dates on her Renaissance World Tour site. The word "World" has always hinted at the fact that she'll be hitting up other continents.

When is Beyoncé touring Australia?

This is everything we know: Beyoncé has not yet announced tour dates for Australia. There are reasons she may not have come here last time she did a world tour, but the government has been sorting those issues out. Tour promoters previously hinted at Australian dates, with shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth, as well as New Zealand. The star teased at a potential Sydney tour date, with fans on social media capturing a Sydney countdown clock in her staging for America Has a Problem. The last time she performed in our Great Southern Land was during her Mrs Carter tour in 2013 – wouldn't it be perfect ten-year symmetry if she came again this year?

But, since then, rumours started swirling that she could be pregnant – and she's also announced a global release of a Renaissance tour concert film, coming to cinemas in Australia and the rest of the world. Perhaps that's meant to keep us satisfied for now, as it becomes harder and harder to believe she'll make it to Australia within the little that's left of 2023. The film seems may be the closest we're going to get to her any time soon.

When is the Beyoncé film on in Australia?

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé will follow her tour from the beginning to end, as well as the behind-the-scenes work that went into it all. In the US it will screen in cinemas from Friday, December 1, and tickets for those screenings are already on sale. It's currently unclear when the film will be released in Australia, but we'll keep you up to date when we hear.

In classic Bey-style, her Renaissance World Tour was announced to the entire world through a single glittering Instagram post (that’s all you need, really, when you’re *her*), so also keep an eye on her Instagram profile.

