The Negroni has got to be the cocktail of the year – and it's certainly the cocktail of the month. For Negroni Month, the Wine Room at the Dolphin Hotel has gone red in honour of the Italian tipple.

From September 20, Bar Red will see the Dolphin's mixologists slinging reimaginations of the Negroni (New-gronis) in an actual red bar. Red decor and red lighting put a red hue on everything in the slick space, and we reckon there are worse shades to get you feeling festive.

Bar Red is open for aperitivo hour (4-6pm) every Wednesday to Sunday for a month, until October 22.

Their list of Newgronis have been curated by bars director Josh Reynolds, in collaboration with Campari, and will be available alongside an Italian aperitivo-style snack menu (salumi, olives, a mortadella panino, fried zucchini flower with ricotta and lemon, plus more) by executive chef, Danny Corbett. Pull up a stool at the bar and see red in this delicious crimson wonderland.

Even outside of Negroni Month, the Dolphin has it all going on – the pub's new in-house pizzeria, Delfino, boasts a handmade Neapolitan Mesiano wood oven, a dough recipe made of three types of Italy-imported flours, and the masterful hands of head pizzaiola Sasha Smiljanic, who previously led the kitchen at popular Newtown pizzeria Bella Brutta.

Now it's red hot. We recommend clocking off early to start your evening off in the fashion you intend to continue it in. Salute!