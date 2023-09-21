Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
a Negroni on a red backdrop
Photograph: Supplied | Bar Red | The Dolphin

A completely red-hued Negroni bar has popped up in Sydney for one sizzling month

Bar Red at the Dolphin hosts an aperitivo hour that celebrates the Negroni

Lisa Hamilton
Alice Ellis
Written by
Lisa Hamilton
Contributor
Alice Ellis
Advertising

The Negroni has got to be the cocktail of the year – and it's certainly the cocktail of the month. For Negroni Month, the Wine Room at the Dolphin Hotel has gone red in honour of the Italian tipple. 

From September 20, Bar Red will see the Dolphin's mixologists slinging reimaginations of the Negroni (New-gronis) in an actual red bar. Red decor and red lighting put a red hue on everything in the slick space, and we reckon there are worse shades to get you feeling festive.

Bar Red is open for aperitivo hour (4-6pm) every Wednesday to Sunday for a month, until October 22.

Their list of Newgronis have been curated by bars director Josh Reynolds, in collaboration with Campari, and will be available alongside an Italian aperitivo-style snack menu (salumi, olives, a mortadella panino, fried zucchini flower with ricotta and lemon, plus more) by executive chef, Danny Corbett. Pull up a stool at the bar and see red in this delicious crimson wonderland.

Even outside of Negroni Month, the Dolphin has it all going on – the pub's new in-house pizzeria, Delfino, boasts a handmade Neapolitan Mesiano wood oven, a dough recipe made of three types of Italy-imported flours, and the masterful hands of head pizzaiola Sasha Smiljanic, who previously led the kitchen at popular Newtown pizzeria Bella Brutta.

Now it's red hot. We recommend clocking off early to start your evening off in the fashion you intend to continue it in. Salute!

Want more?

These are the best pubs in Sydney

The BOM has officially declared Australia is in El Niño

A dreamy spa oasis with thermal, mineral and cold-plunge pools is opening in Sydney

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.