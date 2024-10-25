Subscribe
A new urban beach in Western Sydney is about to open, just in time for summer

A $1.4 million glow-up has given Lake Parramatta a fresh new beach and dreamy landscaped surroundings

Winnie Stubbs
Winnie Stubbs
Lake Parramatta
Photograph: Supplied | Destination NSW
In excellent news for Western Sydney’s swimming enthusiasts, Lake Parramatta is about to open to swimmers after a major $1.4 million glow-up. The newly loved-up lake is now home to its very own beach, with a sandy swimming area, elevated lifeguard viewing platform, new access points and freshly landscaped surroundings complete with new seating, shaded areas and open-air showers. The $1.4 million project has been brought to life by the NSW Government’s Places to Swim program and funding from Western Sydney Infrastructure Grants, which also helped bring to life Penrith’s very own ‘Pondi’ last year.

After a successful first season, Pondi will be opening up again later this year thanks to an additional $2.5 million investment, and the new and improved swimming sites at Lake Parramatta will provide another option for Western Sydneysiders looking for a place to splash this summer.  

“Lake Parramatta is an iconic swimming spot, and these upgrades really elevate this oasis and provide a safe and comfortable environment to cool off on hot days,” says City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Cr Martin Zaiter.

Lake Parramatta will officially open to the public this Saturday, October 26 at 10am, and lifeguards will be on duty each weekend from 10am until 6pm until Sunday 24 November 2024.

Over the peak summer period (from Saturday, November 30 2024 until Thursday, January 30 30 2025, lifeguards will be on duty from 10am until 7pm every day of the week, before returning to weekend-only patrols (from 10am until 7pm) until the end of March. Bring on lazy days by the lake!

