meteor shower
Photograph: Pexels | Felipe Helfstein

A sparkly meteor shower is lighting up the sky over Sydney

The Alpha Centaurid meteor shower is putting on a sparkly show this February – and it will only be visible from the Southern Hemisphere

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs
If you missed the biggest meteor shower of 2023 which lit up the sky above Sydney back in December, you might want to take note. The Alpha Centaurid meteor shower – an annual astronomical event which takes over the sky from January 28 to February 21 every year – is sparkling above Sydney right now.

As with most meteor showers, the Alpha Centaurid meteor shower is formed of space debris from a star or comet travelling through space. The Alpha Centaurid is formed of the space debris from the star Alpha Centauri – the nearest star in the sky that’s visible to the unaided eye. At a distance 270,000 times the distance between Earth and the Sun, Alpha Centauri appears bright and still in the night sky above us, but the trail from its flight path form streaks of super-speedy space debris (shooting stars) every year when its orbit passes through the orbit of the earth. 

Though the Alpha Centaurid meteor shower isn’t one of biggest on the astronomical calendar, its presence still means you’re more likely to spot a shooting star than on most other days of the year. 

If you’re keen to watch the sky with an expert astronomer on site any day of the year, Jervis Bay Stargazing is a good place to start, or stay in the city and head to one of the best spots for stargazing in Sydney.

