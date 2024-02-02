Bioluminescent mushrooms are glowing in this national park just outside of Sydney

Here in Sydney, we’re lucky enough to have some pretty magnificent natural wonders on our doorstep. From cascading waterfalls to beautiful beaches and glow-in-the-dark tunnels, Sydney’s catalogue of naturally occurring delights makes it easy to fill your days with awe without turning to human-made entertainment. If you prefer to carry out your nature appreciation at night time, you might want to head slightly out of town – where a type of bioluminescent mushroom can be found glowing an alien green.

Ghost mushrooms – or Omphalotus nidiformis – are a type of wood-dwelling fungi that generally appear creamy-white in colour, but can emit a bioluminescent glow in the dark. The eerie green glow is a result of a chemical reaction that involves a luciferin compound being catalysed by a luciferase enzyme – all that’s to say, it’s not quite magic, but it sure as hell looks like it. These cup-shaped mushrooms can grow up to 20 centimetres wide, and though they’re most commonly found in slightly cooler, wetter regions of Australia, including South Australia, Victoria and Tasmania, they’ve also been found in a national park less than ninety minutes from Sydney.

Thirlmere Lakes National Park – located on D'harawal and Gundangarra land in the Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage Area – is home to some excellent bushwalks, lookout points and picnic spots, as well as NSW’s Rail Museum. Next time you visit, stay a little later and you might catch a glimpse of ghost mushrooms glowing in the dark.

Due to the conditions they require to grow, you’re most likely to see ghost mushrooms after rainfall, so plan your trip accordingly.

Before you start prepping for your glow-in-the-dark risotto, think again. These mushrooms will likely cause vomiting and stomach cramps if ingested, so pack a picnic and let these glowy mushies illuminate your feast.

