Air New Zealand is slinging cheap flights from Sydney to NZ and America

If the summer break has got you in the mood to venture further afield, Air New Zealand’s New Year sale could help – with the NZ airline slinging reduced flights from Sydney to major cities in Aotearoa and America.

From today (Monday, January 8), Air New Zealand is offering flights from Sydney to Auckland for as little as $257 one way. If you’re keen on a ski trip in the New Zealand alps, you could score a ticket to Queenstown for as little as $267.

Sydneysiders looking to venture beyond the trans-Tasman bubble can travel from Sydney to Los Angeles and back (with a stop-off in Auckland) from $1,299, or over to San Francisco for as little as $1,399 (return).

The sale has been launched to mark the start of a new year of travel, with Air New Zealand General Manager for Australia Kathryn O’Brien saying that now is “the perfect time for those with a New Year’s resolution to travel more and snap up affordable fares.”

If you’re keen to catch a cheap flight across the ditch, you’ll want to act fast – the best deals will get snapped up quickly. The sale to destinations in New Zealand will end on Friday, January 12, and reduced flights to America will be available until Wednesday, January 17 (or until sold out). Score your tickets over here.



