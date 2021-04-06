The best cheap holiday destinations in New South Wales

It is a truth universally acknowledged that an inner city-dwelling Sydneysider will drag their feet at the prospect travelling any further than Marrickville. But this convenient city-stay in Sydney's west is full of art, culture and excellent eats more than worth the trip. Sydney’s second Big Smoke is in the middle of a huge hospitality and retail boom and it’ll cost you just a few dollars to reach by train or riverboat from central Sydney. You should certainly make time to explore the new dining precinct in the heart of Parramatta, which features eateries by star restaurateurs such as Maurice Terzini from Bondi Icebergs and the talented team behind high-end Middle Eastern diner Nour. Another great way to discover all the delicious delights of the area is on a Taste Tour. For just $85 per person, you’ll not only get to savour multiple cuisines, from sushi to dumplings to gelato, but you’ll also learn about Parramatta’s ancient and pre-colonial history. Since you saved so much on your travel costs, you may be inclined to pay a little more for a plush pad for a night or two. The new Skye Suites Parramatta is one of the most luxurious boltholes in Western Sydney and a night’s stay will only set you back around $300.