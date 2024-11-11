All Sydney light rail services are free to passengers this week

In the best news for Sydney commuters since the official opening of the new stretch of Sydney Metro, light rail services across the city’s network will be free until Thursday night this week.

If you’re travelling on the L1 Dulwich Hill, L2 Randwick or L3 Kingsford services until the last service on Thursday, November 14, you won’t need to tap on or off – meaning no excuse not to venture out to Randwick for an evening at the Ritz.

The free fares have been put in place by Transport for NSW, in response to threatened strikes from the Rail, Tram and Bus Union (RTBU). The union is currently advocating for wage increases for light rail drivers, and has suggested that if the government doesn’t agree to reducing light rail journeys to 50 cents per trip, drivers will slow to 10-kilometres per hour.

The free fares only apply to light rail services – if you’re travelling around Sydney by train, ferry, bus or metro, you’ll still need to tap on as normal. You can learn more over here.





