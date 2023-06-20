Sydney
Group of people watching the sunset over Sydney harbour in the winter
Photograph: Trent Szmolnik

An Australia-wide cold front brings chilly temps to Sydney

There's a reason it's so cold right now

Maya Skidmore
Written by
Maya Skidmore
If you’re in Sydney right now – (or anywhere in Australia for that matter, except maybe Darwin), you’re probably feeling pretty chilly right now. Turns out, this is just the start of it. 

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, much of southern Australia has been hit with a freezing cold front that looks like it’s here to stay in towns across the nation for the rest of the week. For all of us in Sydney, Wednesday morning is shaping up to be particularly cold, however the coldest temperature recorded in Australia since Monday was in Richmond, an hour northwest of Sydney, where people woke up to a frosty -6.4 degrees celsius. 

It’s looking like the average max daily temp will hover between 16 and 18 degrees celsius with a minimum of 5 in Sydney for the rest of this week – but across NSW, temperatures will dip below freezing overnight. Penrith is in for a possible 1 degree night on Wednesday evening, while the rest of the Emerald City will be facing a chance of rain, frosty mornings and general wintery vibes for the rest of the week. 

Two people skiing in the snow
Photograph: Supplied/DNSW

All of these chilly temps are due to a high pressure cold front moving down the south eastern side of Australia, with light winds and clear skies across the country solidifying the freeze. This cold front has dumped snow across much of Australia's alpine region, with the NSW Snowy Mountains getting an extra 115 cm of snow over the weekend, kicking off the ski season. Meanwhile, the Northern Territory just recorded its coldest  June morning in years, and Canberra is forecast to wake up to a wild -4 degrees on Wednesday. 

Thankfully, with wintery sunshine forecast for most of this week, it’s not going to be too hard for all of us in Sydneytown to stay warm. 

Need some nourishment? Head to the Sydney Ramen Festival, and then warm up your soul with our guide to the 27 coolest things you can do in Sydney during winter. 

