An epic six-week celebration of ramen is going down in Sydney, so get ready to slurp until your heart’s content

Ramen lovers, listen up. A six-week ramen festival is kicking off in Sydney, and you’re invited.

Sydney Ramen Festival is a celebration of the tastiest ramen joints that this city has to offer, and of course, all things ramen – from the soul-warming broths to the chewy noodles, succulent pork, and jammy eggs.

The festival is going down in ramen restaurants all over Sydney. Think Rising Sun Workshop, RaRa Ramen, Bones Ramen, Butter, Ippudo, IIKO Mazesoba and loads more, and it’s running from Saturday, June 17 through to Saturday, July 29.

So, how does it work?

Basically, when you visit a participating ramen restaurant during the festival, and enjoy a delicious bowl of goodness, you get a digital stamp. The more stamps you collect, the more chances you have of winning great prizes, like free bowls of ramen, gift vouchers, hand painted cherry blossom ramen bowls, and a whole lot more.

The team from Sydney Ramen Festival says: “The festival aims to cultivate an appreciation of different styles and variations of Japanese ramen available in Sydney, and acts as a guide as well as to encourage discovery for restaurants.”

“We aim to encourage Sydneysiders to try all the different types of ramen and open up their taste buds to different styles. Tonkotsu, shoyu, shio, miso and more…you will find it all during the Sydney Ramen Festival.”

So, you get to check out Sydney’s best ramen restaurants and win some fun prizes (aka: more ramen) at the same time? Sounds like a win win to us.

