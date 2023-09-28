What do you get when T-Swift and academia combine? A ‘Swiftposium’ – yep, an actual Taylor Swift conference is in the works, and it will be hosted in Australia. Friendship bracelet-wearing scholars keen to engage in discussions about Tay Tay’s influence on gender, fandom, the economy, the music industry and more will unite at the University of Melbourne (and online) in February, 2024, to coincide with the Melbourne leg of Swift's sold-out Eras Tour.

The academics come from seven universities across Australia and New Zealand, and others from across Asia-Pacific (particularly postgraduate and early career researchers) are invited to submit proposals for the conference, with traditional and non-traditional approaches encouraged.

Suggested themes include 'If I was the man, then I’d be the man', which unpacks Swift in relation to gender and sexuality; 'You know I adore you, I’m crazier for you', which dives into the phenomenon of fandoms; and 'I can read you like a magazine', which explores literary representations of Swift.

“I think it’s very important to look at how celebrities or artists impact on our lives and the different facets of our life,” said Dr Jennifer Beckett, a senior lecturer in media and communications at the University of Melbourne, and a co-organiser of Swiftposium.

“Taylor Swift has such an outsized impact on elements of everyday life. For example, she’s been credited with drawing attention back to public transport in a post-pandemic era. A lot of the cities she’s going to – the public transport planners have been speaking out about adding extra services.”

People can attend the event both in person and online, and registration opens on November 30. Organisers have confirmed they are inviting Taylor Swift to attend, since she'll be in town. Watch this space or head over here for more info as it comes to light.