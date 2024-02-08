It was after a swim at her local beach that Jasmin Tarasin decided to establish a retreat series: inspired by the desire to “connect artists, audiences and the environment”. From that spark of inspiration, Muse + Maker was born; a creative retreat series held in regional NSW, designed to harness the power of a naturally beautiful area (initially, the Southern Highlands) to help facilitate creativity.

If you’ve been wondering how to tap into your inner creative, Muse + Maker might just be the answer. The series of retreats will see renowned Australian artists (including photomedia artist Tamara Dean, Melbourne-based visual artist Atong Atem and award-winning dance artist and choreographer Emma Saunders) come together with guests for a weekend of creative activities, inspiring talks and nourishing food – in a setting designed to inspire connection with the external environment and the creative within.

The series will kick off with a summer retreat entitled 'The Muse Within', which will run from March 8 to March 10 at the historic Robertson Hotel in the Southern Highlands. The two-night retreat will involve a movement workshop led by Emma Saunders; collaborative artwork creation sessions led by Tamara Dean and Atong Atem; a talk on the ethereal, expansive concept of 'Cosmic Thinking' led by visual artist and sculptor Lisa Sammut; and a live music performance by singer-songwriter Jodi Phillis.

Award-winning chef Stephen Santucci from local eatery Moon Acres Kitchen will be responsible for a long-table dinner heroing locally-sourced produce, with the additional meals (breakfast, morning tea, lunch, dinner and afternoon tea) provided by The Robertson Hotel.

Each guest will walk away with two pieces of original artwork created on-site, plus the inspiration to go forth and create with their inner muse.

If you’ve got a weekend to spare and are ready to dive head-first into a new creative practice, you can learn more and book over here – bookings are open for summer (March), autumn (May) and winter (August) 2024 retreats.