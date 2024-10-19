Australia's biggest ever trick or treat experience will happen in Sydney this month

No, your mind is not playing tricks on you – Halloween is indeed getting bigger and bloodier in Sydney each year. Interest in everything spooky has been rising year on year for a while now, and that's why there's demand for the first-of-its-kind Ghost Festival, which is completely taking over The Rocks for four nights at the end of this month. Ghost Festival offers up a huge range of events for kids and adults alike. Something that the kids – and sweet-toothed adults among us – might want to get around is the biggest ever trick or treat event in Australia ever.

Yep, the sweetest highlight of the Ghost Festival will be Allen’s Giant Trick or Treat experience. Australia’s iconic lolly brand is dialling up the trick-or-treating action on the weekend after Halloween – Saturday, November 2 and Sunday, November 3. It will be like the sweetest treasure hunt, in which a map will lead trick-or-treaters through six iconic Rocks spots to collect Killer Pythons and more.

The first 10,000 participants who choose to accept the mission will go lolly hunting through the haunted laneways of The Rocks, where participating venues will open their doors to offer sweet surprises. It's time to start preparing your freakiest costumes and gathering your ghouls.

You don't have to be a night owl to take part – participants can choose to take part day or evening. The experience will run from 10am to 8pm.

Important to note: It's free to take part in the Giant Trick or Treat, but there's a limit of 5,000 trick-or-treat participants each day, so make sure to reserve your free ticket online here and choose your time slot. Participants under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Of course, that's not all that's on for Ghost Fest – it's four days and nights packed with eerie entertainment and spooky parties in this haunted Sydney precinct. Find out more about Ghost Festival over here, and about the Giant Trick or Treat, here.

