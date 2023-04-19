When we say that Sydney is now home to Australia’s first ever donut vending machine, we ain’t joking.

Even though the thought of an automatic donut service sounds a bit like a Willy Wonka subplot, we can assure you that it’s real, it’s a thing, and it’s just arrived in Bondi. The dessert gods over at Dr Dough have concocted a magical new invention that is all about getting a fresh iced donut out of a vending machine, no questions asked.

Dubbed the ‘Dough Lab’, this futuristic cutie is all about showcasing innovative new flavours that are yet to be seen elsewhere. You can get your paws on pink-studded ‘90s throwbacks covered in Nerds, sugary odes to birthday cakes with donuts stuffed with fresh jam and cream (and topped with sprinkles), and a whole lot of other flavours that look set to change daily. Plus, they have cookies.

Photograph: Supplied/Dr Dough

If you’re keen, all you need to do is rock up to Westfield Bondi Junction and follow your nose. You’ll select and pay for your treat on the vending machine’s touch screen and then watch as a delectable doughy morsel gets shot out at you. You’re advised to get in early before all your favourite (read: the best) flavours get sold out, so we’re assuming they don’t restock until the next morning.

This machine of dreams is located on level 6 of Bondi Westfield. You’ll find it just under the movies, opposite Max Brenner, and donuts in the machine start at $4.50 each.

What are you waiting for? It’s time you go and get a donut out of a wall.





Want more? These stories are trending right now: