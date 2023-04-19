Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A woman touches a donut vending machine
Photograph: Supplied/Dr Dough

Australia's first-ever donut vending machine has just landed in Bondi Junction

This isn't actually a Willy Wonka subplot

Maya Skidmore
Written by
Maya Skidmore
Advertising

When we say that Sydney is now home to Australia’s first ever donut vending machine, we ain’t joking. 

Even though the thought of an automatic donut service sounds a bit like a Willy Wonka subplot, we can assure you that it’s real, it’s a thing, and it’s just arrived in Bondi. The dessert gods over at Dr Dough have concocted a magical new invention that is all about getting a fresh iced donut out of a vending machine, no questions asked. 

Dubbed the ‘Dough Lab’, this futuristic cutie is all about showcasing innovative new flavours that are yet to be seen elsewhere. You can get your paws on pink-studded ‘90s throwbacks covered in Nerds, sugary odes to birthday cakes with donuts stuffed with fresh jam and cream (and topped with sprinkles), and a whole lot of other flavours that look set to change daily. Plus, they have cookies. 

A pink and blue donut
Photograph: Supplied/Dr Dough

If you’re keen, all you need to do is rock up to Westfield Bondi Junction and follow your nose. You’ll select and pay for your treat on the vending machine’s touch screen and then watch as a delectable doughy morsel gets shot out at you. You’re advised to get in early before all your favourite (read: the best) flavours get sold out, so we’re assuming they don’t restock until the next morning.  

This machine of dreams is located on level 6 of Bondi Westfield. You’ll find it just under the movies, opposite Max Brenner, and donuts in the machine start at $4.50 each. 

What are you waiting for? It’s time you go and get a donut out of a wall.

Want more? These stories are trending right now: 

Sydney's best donut shops that also do delivery

This rugged Australian island just got named the third-most beautiful and remote place in the world

The 12 dreamiest spas in Sydney that you've gotta try at least once

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.