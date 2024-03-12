Dust off your gold hotpants! Hot off her recent record-smashing appearance in Triple J’s Hottest 100, Australia's (and the world’s) original pop princess Kylie Minogue has been announced as the headliner of Splendour in the Grass in 2024. We should be so lucky!

Kylie will make a triumphant return home to stamp her name in the annals of Splendour lore this July, in what will be an exclusive Australian appearance. If the clips we’ve seen from her ongoing Las Vegas residency are anything to go by – let alone that legendary set she performed at Sydney WorldPride last year – our Kylie promises a show-stopping performance drawn from her illustrious career spanning decades.

The full 2024 line-up for Splendour (Australia's answer to Glastonbury and Coachella, set on the fields of Ngarindjin, North Byron Parklands) was leaked overnight. It looks like there’s something to please everyone in this stacked selection, which traverses chart-topping headliners, underground favourites and rising stars. In the headliners camp, our golden girl Kylie is set to take to the Amphitheatre stage on Friday night; next up is pioneering mumble-rap pioneer Future, making his eagerly awaited comeback Down Under to finesse your Saturday night; and Sunday’s epic finale will be an explosion of indie-rock energy from Canadian sensations Arcade Fire, who will take the stage for their first Australian appearance in more than ten years.

Photograph: Supplied/Splendour in the Grass | Future

Elsewhere, Norwegian alt-pop phenomenon Girl in Red is set to take the stage after a successful run opening for Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour in the US. Californian breakout rapper Yeat, a trailblazer of the Soundcloud 2.0 wave, joins the line-up alongside hardcore groundbreakers Turnstile for an exclusive Australian performance.

Superstar drummer G Flip returns to North Byron Parklands after dominating 2023’s Hottest 100 with a record-breaking seven entries and scoring two ARIA wins last year. Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Omar Apollo brings his aching, soulful tunes to the festival after opening for SZA on her SOS Tour. Acclaimed multi-instrumentalist Tash Sultana, known for effortlessly selling out renowned venues like Red Rocks, brings their musical prowess to the stage after being awarded the Rolling Stone Global Award in 2023.

Photograph: Supplied/Splendour in the Grass | Arcade Fire

Hip-hop super duo Baby Gravy (Yung Gravy and Bbno$) are set to make their debut Australian visit, bringing their globally viral success to the festival. Meanwhile, festival king and multi-award winner Hayden James is poised to deliver an unforgettable performance. Irish renegades Fontaines D.C., crowned Best Band in the World at the 2022 NME Awards, are set to bring their explosive live show to Splendour for an exclusive Australian play.

Hotter-than-hot pop trio TV Girl makes their way to Australia for the first time, following performances at Reading and Leeds Festivals and Pukkelpop last year. DJ Seinfeld, one of electronic music’s most in-demand names, will also set the festival alight with an exclusive Australian set. And last but not least, The Last Dinner Party, the Gothic Romantic revivalists named BBC Radio 1’s SOUND OF 2024, are set to premiere in Australia after their Triple J Feature Album, Prelude To Ecstasy.

And all that's just scratching the surface! We’re also stoked to see names on the bill like the ‘Blak Britney’ herself Miss Kannina, hip-hop duo A.B. Original, and Aussie rockers Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers.

Beyond the music stages, Splendour is promising a full-blown experience with immersive art installations and party dens. Splendour's vibrant LGBTQIA+ dance club Rainbow Bar is packin’ a colourful line-up of queer musicians, DJs and performers you can dance the night away with each day. Meanwhile, The Forest is where you can lose yourself in a world of hypnotic beats and mesmerising projections as you dance under the canopy of trees. Little Splendour also guarantees that festival goers of all ages can make memories that will last a lifetime.

General tickets for Splendour in the Grass 2024 go on sale at 9am AEDT on Thursday, March 21, via moshtix.com.au.

